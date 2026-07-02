Avoid Red, White, and Blue in Your Rearview Mirror This Fourth of July

As residents prepare to celebrate Independence Day and America's 250th birthday, the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), Connecticut State Police, and local law enforcement agencies are reminding everyone to make safe choices this holiday weekend.

The Fourth of July holiday consistently ranks among the deadliest times of the year for impaired driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), from 2020 to 2024, there were 2,719 people killed in motor vehicle crashes over the Fourth of July holiday period – 38% of the drivers killed were impaired.

In Connecticut, impaired driving continues to be a leading factor in fatal crashes. In 2024, the most recent year with verified data, 105 people were killed in alcohol-impaired crashes, representing 34% of all traffic fatalities in the state.

“Whether you're attending a backyard barbecue, watching fireworks, or spending time with family and friends, make sure getting home safely is part of your plans,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “Choose a sober driver, use a rideshare or taxi service, take public transportation, or simply stay where you are. Impaired driving is entirely preventable, and every driver has a responsibility to help keep Connecticut's roads safe.”

The Fourth of July holiday also falls during the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer,” the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when traffic fatalities traditionally increase, particularly among young drivers.

“Your Connecticut State Troopers will be on the roads and highways of Connecticut this long holiday weekend enforcing traffic laws and putting public safety first,” said Colonel Daniel Loughman, Commanding Officer of the Connecticut State Police. “We encourage all motorists and passengers to buckle up, follow posted speed limits, ditch the distractions, and never drive while impaired. We ask all drivers to be our partners in public safety this weekend and throughout the summer.”

“Connecticut law enforcement agencies remind everyone to celebrate our nation's Independence Day responsibly by designating a sober driver,” said Watertown Police Chief Josh Bernegger, Chairman of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association Traffic Safety Committee. “Additional patrols will be deployed across the state to identify and apprehend impaired drivers, helping keep Connecticut's roads safe for all travelers.”

CTDOT offers the following reminders for a safe holiday weekend:

Never drive impaired. Even small amounts of alcohol can affect judgment and reaction time.

Even small amounts of alcohol can affect judgment and reaction time. Plan for a sober ride before celebrations begin. Use a rideshare service, taxi, public transportation, or designate a sober driver.

Use a rideshare service, taxi, public transportation, or designate a sober driver. Speak up if someone is about to drive after drinking. Helping a friend find another way home could save a life.

Helping a friend find another way home could save a life. Report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911.

For more information about the dangers of drunk driving, visit nhtsa.gov.