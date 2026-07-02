LISA FERRERI NAMED FRP OF THE YEAR

Lisa A. Ferreri

Lisa A. Ferreri, a Florida Registered Paralegal with more than 35 years of experience, received The Florida Bar's 2026 Florida Registered Paralegal of the Year Award for her "outstanding leadership, professional involvement, commitment to excellence, and dedication to elevating the profession."

The award was presented during the Bar Convention in Orlando on June 19.

Accepting the award, Ferreri focused on service. Thanking her late mentor, attorney Edward Middlebrooks, for teaching her how to be a skilled and principled paralegal, and attorney Todd Middlebrooks of Middlebrooks & Middlebrooks in Tampa for his trust and collaboration, she said legal professionals "share a common purpose: to serve our clients and our communities with integrity."

Paralegals "bring order to complexity and humanity to process," often working behind the scenes as "the steady hands, the problem-solvers, the organizers, the advocates, and sometimes the calm in the storm," Ferreri said.

"Service has always been at the heart of my journey," she said. "I have always believed that our profession is strongest when we lift others up. The Florida Bar's commitment to elevating the paralegal profession has made that possible, and I am grateful to be part of a community that values growth, education, and excellence."

Ferreri serves as co-chair of the Palm Beach County Bar Association Paralegal Section, is a member of the Broward County Trial Lawyers Association, and is certified by the Florida Supreme Court as a county court mediator. Her "extensive involvement in professional organizations demonstrates a strong commitment to advancing the profession and serving the legal community," said Valerie G. Franklin, chair of the Special Projects Subcommittee, Florida Registered Paralegal Enrichment Committee.

Franklin said Ferreri's "ability to effectively navigate demanding caseloads and high-pressure situations while maintaining meticulous standards," along with her "exceptional communication skills and her ability to build trust with clients who are often facing difficult and overwhelming circumstances ... help[ing] clients feel heard, supported, and cared for throughout the legal process," distinguished her as this year's recipient.

"These qualities not only enhance the client experience but also reflect positively on the paralegal profession as a whole," Franklin said.

For more information about the Florida Registered Paralegal program, visit the Florida Registered Paralegal webpage or FRP Corner on The Florida Bar website.