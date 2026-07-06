Sbarro Introduces Spicy Calabrian Pepperoni and Sausage Pizza Featuring New Hormel Foods Innovation

Sbarro, LLC Spicy Calabrian Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza Hormel Foods

A next-generation evolution of pepperoni and sausage, combining globally inspired flavor, premium heat and one of the industry's fastest-growing ingredients.

Consumer interest in Calabrian flavors has grown significantly. This is the ideal moment to bring a bold, new taste to our New York-style pizza while staying true to the quality expected from Sbarro.” — Dwayne Adams, Vice President of Culinary and Menu Innovation, Sbarro

COLUMBUS, NC, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sbarro, the global leader in authentic New York pizza-by-the-slice, today announced the nationwide launch of its new Spicy Calabrian Pepperoni and Sausage Pizza, available July 6 through August 16 at participating locations across the United States.

The limited-time offering features new Calabrian Chili Pepperoni and Sausage from Hormel Foods, bringing one of the restaurant industry’s fastest-growing flavor trends to two of America’s most popular pizza proteins.

Built on Sbarro's signature fresh hand-stretched dough, the recipe features Hormel's new Calabrian Chili Pepperoni and Calabrian Chili Sausage with Sbarro's vine-ripened San Marzano-style tomato sauce and shredded in-house 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese. Guests can enjoy the pizza by the slice or as a whole 14-inch or 17-inch XL New York-style pizza.

By pairing both Calabrian Chili Pepperoni and Calabrian Chili Sausage on a single pizza, Sbarro delivers a bold flavor experience that reflects growing consumer demand for globally inspired menu offerings.

The launch arrives as Calabrian chili emerges as one of foodservice's most dynamic flavors, and the pizza category has become its strongest platform, with menu penetration up 59% over the past four years and 29% in the past year alone, according to Datassential Research. Even so, Calabrian chili appears on less than 1% of QSR menus nationwide creating substantial whitespace for restaurant brands.

"From the first bite, we knew the HORMEL® Calabrian Chili Pepperoni and Sausage had something special," said Dwayne Adams, vice president of culinary and menu innovation at Sbarro. "Calabrian chili flavors have been on our radar for years, and this innovation provided the perfect opportunity to introduce heat in a way that felt authentic to our brand, operationally seamless, and relevant to our guests. The timing was right—consumer interest in Calabrian flavors has grown significantly, making this the ideal moment to bring a bold yet approachable new taste experience to our New York-style pizza while staying true to the quality and authenticity our customers expect from Sbarro."

The recipe for Sbarro's Spicy Calabrian Pepperoni and Sausage Pizza was developed after the brand's culinary leadership team discovered the new HORMEL® proteins at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas this past April.

"At Hormel Foods, we're constantly exploring ways to help operators stay ahead of consumer trends while delivering flavors their guests crave," said Logan Kumm, Hormel Foods foodservice brand manager. "Calabrian chili has quickly evolved from an emerging trend to an ingredient consumers actively seek out. We recognized a unique opportunity to pair its distinctive, premium heat with pepperoni and sausage—two proteins that are foundational to pizza. The result is a bold, versatile innovation that delivers familiar comfort with a globally inspired spice twist."

The Spicy Calabrian Pepperoni and Sausage Pizza will be available at participating Sbarro locations nationwide and when ordering online at Sbarro.com from July 6 through August 16, while supplies last.

About Sbarro, LLC

Founded in 1956, Sbarro is the global leader for authentic New York pizza-by-the slice in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry. Celebrated for their commitment to quality, Sbarro offers made from scratch hand stretched dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano-style tomato sauce in a variety of venues including malls, casinos, airports, universities, convenience stores and travel plazas. With a presence in more than 30 countries worldwide, the brand continues to expand its reach through a combination of company-owned and franchised restaurants. Sbarro prides itself on being an employer of choice and a favorite destination for customers around the world. For more information about Sbarro, its latest openings, and franchise opportunities, visit www.sbarro.com. Get social with us on @sbarro on Facebook, and TikTok and @sbarroofficial on Instagram.

About Hormel Foodservice

Our culinary passion is what fuels us; a shared love of food is the inspiration behind our products, our brands and our protein expertise. Hormel Foodservice prides itself on offering pioneering solutions meant to ignite creativity while minimizing the back-of-house challenges of a fast-paced kitchen. Whatever the need, Hormel Foodservice is here to help its customers thrive. For more information on the vast product collection of Hormel Foodservice, including an array of globally inspired flavors and fully cooked proteins, visit hormelfoodservice.com.

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