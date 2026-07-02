Now hiring: NCDA&CS launches on-site job fairs seeking seasonal workers to grade peanut crop in Eastern N.C.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is hosting a series of job fairs across eastern North Carolina to hire seasonal workers for peanut inspector positions during the upcoming harvest season. These job fairs are an opportunity for individuals seeking short-term employment to play a critical role in the state’s agricultural sector.

“These seasonal jobs are a great fit for students, retirees or anyone looking to earn extra income,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Peanut grading is a vital part of maintaining the integrity of one of North Carolina’s top crops, and we encourage anyone interested to come out and learn more.”

Peanut inspectors and aides are essential to ensuring the quality and safety of North Carolina’s peanut crop. The work is hands-on, rewarding and offers a unique look into the state’s peanut industry. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, and no prior experience is required, training will be provided. Starting pay is $15.50-$16.00 per hour, Monday through Saturday with opportunities for overtime.

Job Fair Locations & Dates:

Friday, July 10 – Williamston Cooperative Grading Office, 901 East Blvd., Williamston

Monday, July 13 – Williamston Cooperative Grading Office, 901 East Blvd., Williamston

Tuesday, July 14 – Edgecombe County Admin Building, Carmon Auditorium, 201 St. Andrew St., Tarboro

Thursday, July 16 – Bertie County Cooperative Extension, 104 Lancaster Ave., Windsor

Friday, July 17 – Lenoir County Cooperative Extension, 1791 NC-11, Kinston

Friday, July 17 – 4 County Peanuts, 232 West Park Drive, Warsaw

Monday, July 20 – Chowan County Cooperative Extension, 730 N. Granville St., Suite A, Edenton

Tuesday, July 21 – Ahoskie Fire Department, 301 Dr. MLK Jr. Drive South, Ahoskie

Wednesday, July 22 – Weldon Town Hall, 109 Washington Ave., Weldon

Thursday, July 23 – Enfield Town Hall, 630 South Railroad St., Enfield

Wednesday, Aug. 5 – Powell-Melvin Ag Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown

Each job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with NCDA&CS staff on-site to assist with applications, answer questions and provide details about job duties, training and compensation. Positions will be available in multiple counties throughout eastern North Carolina during the peanut harvest, which typically runs from late August through November.

For more information, visit www.ncagr.gov or contact the NCDA&CS Cooperative Grading Service at 252-792-1672.