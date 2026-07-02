MDC recommends four frog gigging spots in northeast Missouri this summer

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KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – Get outside and discover nature this summer during frogging season! The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to go frog gigging at these four conservation areas in northeast Missouri.

“Frog gigging is a unique tradition that gives people the chance to experience conservation areas after dark,” said northeast Protection Captain Ric Bishop. “Northeast Missouri offers great frogging opportunities, especially our conservation areas with great habitat for frogs.”

Frogging season begins June 30 at sunset and runs through Oct. 31. In northeast Missouri, staff recommend frogging at the following conservation areas:

The daily limit is eight frogs of both species, bullfrog and green frogs, combined and the possession limit is 16 frogs of both species combined. Anyone may go frogging with a fishing or small game hunting permit, however, children 15 and younger and Missouri residents 65-years and older are not required to have a permit.

Those using a fishing permit may harvest frogs by hand, handnet, atlatl, gig, bow, trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, snagging, snaring, grabbing, or pole-and-line.

With a small game hunting permit, frogs may be taken using a .22-caliber or smaller rimfire rifle or pistol, pellet gun, atlatl, bow, crossbow, or by hand or hand net. The use of artificial light is permitted when frogging.

Learn more about frogging regulations at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/och.

Find local frogging locations at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z9o.