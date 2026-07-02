Eastbound I-70 Traffic Shifts Planned in Early July in Warren County

HANNIBAL – In early July, eastbound Interstate 70 traffic shifts are planned in Warren County, between Warrenton and the St. Charles County line, as work continues on the Improve I-70: Warrenton to Wentzville project. Traffic will shift onto the newly constructed lanes to allow crews to construct the permanent driving lane at the following locations:

July 10 – Eastbound I-70 (mile marker 201.0 – 202.8): From east of Route F/J/Elm Street interchange, near Wright City, to the St. Charles County line. Overnight right-lane closures will continue between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

July 20 - Eastbound I-70 (mile marker 194.2 to 197.6): From east of the Missouri Route 47 interchange extending near the Wright City rest area. Overnight right-lane closures will continue between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Temporary traffic barriers will be in place along the right and left shoulders of eastbound I-70 for these areas. Designated emergency pull-off areas will be available and adjusted as work progresses. While two lanes of traffic will be maintained on I-70 during peak travel times, the eastbound lanes will be reduced to an 11-foot width. The speed limit will remain 55 mph throughout the work zone. Westbound I-70 will have intermittent nighttime left lane closures during this time.

At times, the eastbound I-70 construction area may be accessed from parallel sections of Veterans Memorial Parkway. Travelers can anticipate intermittent lane closures on Veterans Memorial Parkway for the movement of equipment and materials. Flaggers will be utilized for traffic control to guide motorists through the work zone on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The above traffic impacts are scheduled through Fall 2026. Motorists are encouraged to pay attention in work zones, drive the posted work zone speed limit, and allow extra time for travel. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

This work is part of the second project in MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program. Improve I-70 Warrenton to Wentzville is a $600 million Design-Build project that will improve the 20-mile stretch of I-70 between Warrenton and Wentzville. The project was awarded to the Improve 70 Alliance team in November 2024. Construction is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2028.

Missouri’s FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and signed into law by the governor, provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-mails, visit http://www.modot.org/improvei70.