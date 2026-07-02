FireSafeCT Reminds Connecticut Residents of Fireworks Rules and Safety Tips Ahead of America’s 250th Birthday

HARTFORD, CT — This July 4th is no ordinary Independence Day. America turns 250, and Connecticut is ready to celebrate in style. From community gatherings to spectacular professional fireworks shows, the spirit of freedom is alive and well across the Nutmeg State. But as we honor this extraordinary milestone, the FireSafeCT team, made up of the Connecticut State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, the Connecticut Fire Academy, and the Connecticut Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital, is asking everyone to celebrate with joy and with care.

“Two hundred and fifty years of independence is absolutely worth celebrating,” said Connecticut State Fire Marshal, Lauri Volkert. “We just want to make sure everyone is here to celebrate year 251, too.”

Know the Law: What’s Legal in Connecticut

Connecticut law permits the use of sparklers and fountains only for consumer use. Aerial fireworks, firecrackers, roman candles, and other exploding devices are illegal for private use in Connecticut.

Additionally, Connecticut law requires that consumers be 16 years of age or older to purchase and use sparklers and fountains. Violating these laws can result in fines and penalties. If you’re unsure whether something is legal, don’t light it — leave the big booms to the professionals.

The Numbers Don’t Lie: Fireworks Injuries Are Real

Sergeant Shawn Benoit from the CT State Police Fire and Explosion Unit said, "Every year, our investigators respond to fires and injuries that could have been prevented. As we come together to honor 250 years of this great nation, we're asking Connecticut residents to remember that the law exists to protect you and your neighbors. Illegal fireworks aren't just a citation — they're a genuine danger. Keep it legal, keep it safe, and let the professionals put on the show."

National data underscore why safety matters. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC):

An estimated 13,000 people were treated in U.S. emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries in 2025 alone.

15 people died from fireworks-related injuries in 2025, most involving misuse or device malfunctions.

Burns were the most common injury, accounting for 38% of all emergency room visits.

Hands and fingers (35%) and the head, face, and ears (22%) were the most frequently injured body parts.

In 2023, fireworks started an estimated 32,302 fires nationally, causing $142 million in direct property damage.

Sparklers alone accounted for approximately 1,300 emergency room visits in 2025 — a reminder that even “small” fireworks carry real risk.

Safety Tips for Sparklers and Fountains

If you choose to use sparklers or fountains this holiday, FireSafeCT urges you to follow these important precautions:

Check the fire danger rating before lighting anything outdoors. If fire danger is elevated in your area, skip the sparklers entirely. Dry conditions can cause small sparks to ignite rapidly.

Always use sparklers and fountains outdoors in a clear, open area away from structures, vehicles, and dry vegetation.

Never hand sparklers to young children. Sparklers burn at up to 2,000°F — hot enough to cause serious burns instantly.

Have water ready at all times. Keep a bucket of water or garden hose nearby.

Soak all spent and unused materials thoroughly. After use, place all sparkler sticks and fountain debris in a bucket of water and soak until completely cool before disposing in the trash. Debris that feels cool can still be dangerously hot inside.

Clean up completely. Collect all debris from your celebration area. Stray sparkler wires and fountain casings can be a hazard to people, animals, and mowers.

Never attempt to relight a dud. If a fountain or sparkler fails to ignite, wait 20 minutes, then soak it in water before discarding.

The Safest Way to Celebrate? Leave It to the Pros!

Connecticut’s towns and cities are pulling out all the stops for the 250th, with dozens of professional fireworks displays and public celebrations planned statewide. Professional shows are conducted by licensed pyrotechnicians under strict safety protocols — so you get all of the “Ooohs” and “Aaahs” with none of the risk.

"We see firsthand what fireworks injuries look like — and we never want anyone to have to go through that, especially during what should be a joyful celebration. Burns are painful, they require long recovery, and they leave lasting marks. A glow stick gives your kids the sparkle of the holiday without a single trip to our burn unit. That's a trade we'll take every time," said Jason Bresky, Trauma and Burn Injury Prevention and Outreach Coordinator from Bridgeport Hospital.

For families with young children, consider these fun and completely fire-free alternatives that still bring the festive spirit:

Glow sticks — light up the night safely, in every color of the rainbow.

Silly string — colorful, chaotic, and completely harmless.

Attend a local professional fireworks display — the best seat in the house, with zero cleanup required!

America’s 250th birthday is a once-in-a-lifetime celebration. Make memories that last — and make sure you’re around to share them. From all of us at FireSafeCT, have a safe, joyful, and spectacular Fourth of July!

About FireSafeCT:

FireSafeCT is a fire safety partnership between the Connecticut State Fire Marshal’s Office, the CT State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, and the Bridgeport Burn Center. Our mission is to protect Connecticut residents through education, awareness, and outreach.

National statistics sourced from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). For more information, visit nfpa.org and cpsc.gov.