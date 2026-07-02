Urban Fantasy Novel Explores Spiritual Awakening Through the Hidden Forces of Everyday Life

Emmanuel Matias' The 1:44 – An Angel Re-Clocked, published by Spines, blends resilience, spirituality and contemporary fantasy into a thought-provoking debut.

Emmanuel Matias' The 1:44 – An Angel Re-Clocked, published by Spines, blends resilience, spirituality and contemporary fantasy into a thought-provoking debut.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the extraordinary was hidden within the ordinary? In The 1:44 – An Angel Re-Clocked , published by Spines , author Emmanuel Matias invites readers into an urban fantasy where spiritual awakening unfolds amid the noise and complexity of modern city life. Through a story rooted in resilience, hope and self-discovery, the novel challenges readers to look beyond appearances and consider the unseen forces that shape human experience.The novel follows Manny, a man whose difficult upbringing becomes the unlikely foundation for an extraordinary calling. Born into hardship and surrounded by darkness, Manny gradually discovers that his life is intertwined with a greater spiritual purpose. As subtle supernatural events begin to reveal themselves, he embarks on a journey that explores the relationship between personal transformation, human resilience and the search for higher meaning.Drawing inspiration from spiritual traditions, metaphysical concepts and contemporary urban life, The 1:44 – An Angel Re-Clocked blends speculative fiction with philosophical reflection. Rather than relying solely on epic battles or traditional fantasy tropes, the story emphasizes inner growth, compassion and the quiet strength required to confront adversity. Throughout the narrative, ordinary city streets become symbolic landscapes where invisible spiritual currents intersect with everyday human struggles.At its heart, the novel explores themes of perseverance, gratitude and redemption. Manny's awakening is not presented simply as a supernatural event but as a deeply human process of healing from trauma, embracing purpose and recognizing the possibility of hope even in life's darkest moments. Readers are encouraged to reflect on their own perspectives while following a protagonist whose greatest strength lies not in perfection, but in resilience.The book offers an original blend of spiritual symbolism, celestial imagery, modern settings and psychological introspection. Inspired by fictional metaphysical concepts and themes of personal transformation, it invites readers to explore questions of purpose, resilience and the unseen dimensions of human experience. The result is a work that appeals to readers of inspirational fiction, urban fantasy and spiritually themed speculative literature alike."I wanted to remind readers that even those shaped by hardship can discover purpose, hope and light. Sometimes the greatest awakening begins when we learn to see the extraordinary hidden within everyday life." - Emmanuel Matias"The 1:44 – An Angel Re-Clocked" is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the AuthorEmmanuel Matias draws upon his own experiences overcoming adversity to create stories that examine the intersection of spirituality, resilience and everyday life. Influenced by personal experiences, urban environments and a lifelong fascination with the unseen dimensions of human existence, he writes character-driven fiction that encourages readers to explore gratitude, hope and the transformative power of perseverance.Book DetailsTitle: The 1:44 – An Angel Re-ClockedAuthor: Emmanuel MatiasPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8902238706Availability: You can find this book on Amazon Published with Spines, the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.

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