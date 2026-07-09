A figure from Bee Setups' 2025 STR Furnishing Benchmark Report frames recurring client review themes around measured Average Daily Rate gains.

They communicated effectively, laid out all expectations at the start, and met each deadline as scheduled. The setup is already drawing in more upscale guests.” — Dayana A., a property owner

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Properties furnished professionally saw an average increase of roughly 30 percent in Average Daily Rate after furnishing, according to Bee Setups' 2025 STR Furnishing Benchmark Report. That finding gives a measured backdrop to the Bee Setups Reviews that property investors have been posting as they describe what professional short-term rental furnishing did for their listings. Bee Setups, a full-service furnishing and design company serving property investors across the United States, published the figure as one of several per-project outcome metrics in its 2025 report.The report tracks how professionally furnished properties perform after setup, and the Average Daily Rate measure is one of its central outcome statistics. Bee Setups presents the figure in approximate terms rather than as a promise, noting that results vary by market, property, and season. Because the measure reflects realized nightly pricing rather than projected demand, it has become one of the report's more cited outcome metrics among investors performing diligence on furnishing options. The report treats nightly rate and occupancy as separate levers rather than a single blended outcome, which the company says helps investors form realistic expectations for a given property. The full report is available at beesetups.com/str-furnishing-benchmark-report-2025.Client reviews often describe the same direction of travel in plainer language. Dayana A., a property owner, summarized her experience after a recent furnishing project. “Over the years I have worked with numerous service providers, but Bee Setups impressed me,” she wrote. “They communicated effectively, laid out all expectations at the start, and met each deadline as scheduled. The setup is already drawing in more upscale guests.” Her reference to a more upscale guest profile reflects the kind of positioning shift the benchmark figure attempts to quantify across many projects. Reviews on similar themes recur often enough that the company treats them as informal corroboration of the report's direction, while noting that no single review predicts another property's result.The connection between design choices and rate performance is part of why Bee Setups built its service around a full-service model. The company provides room-by-room renderings and a line-by-line, editable purchasing list, then handles procurement, delivery, and professional installation, with the same designer staying available for later reorders. “The aim is a property that earns its keep as a rental, and the benchmark work grounds that in numbers rather than adjectives,” the Bee Setups design team said. Investors can preview the company approach through its walkthrough at beesetups.com/demo.Property investors can explore Bee Setups' services at beesetups.com.About Bee SetupsBee Setups is a full-service short-term rental furnishing and design company serving property investors across the United States. From design and procurement to delivery and installation, Bee Setups transforms empty properties into revenue-ready short-term rentals. Services include room-by-room design, line-by-line pricing, professional installation, and post-completion support. Learn more at beesetups.com.

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