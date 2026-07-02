Bee Setups Reviews Spotlight a Multi-Property Investor Crediting Reliability and Attention to Detail

A recent client review describes themed rooms, an outdoor bar, and a home theater across two short-term rental homes furnished as a turnkey project.

They turned both into beautiful rental spaces with unique features. Their reliability and attention to detail set them apart.” — Andres M., a multi-property short-term rental owner

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bee Setups Reviews have become a regular stop for property investors weighing how to furnish a short-term rental, and a recent client account adds detail to that record. Bee Setups , a full-service short-term rental furnishing and design company serving property investors across the United States, manages design, procurement, delivery, and installation as a single turnkey engagement. The company has drawn a steady stream of client feedback from owners describing their finished spaces, and one of the more specific recent reviews comes from an investor who hired the company for two separate properties.Andres M., a multi-property short-term rental owner, recounted working with the company across two markets. “I have hired them for two properties, one in Las Vegas and one in San Diego,” he wrote in his review. “They turned both into beautiful rental spaces with unique features like themed rooms, a cozy outdoor bar, and a fully equipped home theater. Their reliability and attention to detail set them apart.” His account echoes a pattern that runs through many Bee Setups reviews, in which owners return for additional projects after a first furnishing engagement rather than coordinating the work themselves.The turnkey model is the throughline in much of that feedback. Rather than selecting individual furniture pieces, clients receive room-by-room renderings and a line-by-line purchasing list they can review and edit before anything is procured. The company then handles sourcing, delivery, and professional installation, and the same designer who plans a property stays on as the point of contact for any future reorders. That continuity is something multi-property owners frequently note, since it lets them repeat a process they already know across a growing portfolio. A selection of finished projects appears on the company project showcase at instagram.com/beesetups.Across the broader set of Bee Setups reviews, a recurring thread is guest response, with hosts reporting that visitors notice the finished space soon after a listing goes live. Owners weighing furnishing options often point to the single designer relationship as the reason a second or third project went more smoothly than the first. Professional furnishing can shape a guest's first impression, and the company says it plans each room around how a space will be used rather than around individual purchases.Bee Setups frames its work around getting a property ready to host rather than around furniture shopping. “Investors want a space that is ready to welcome guests, not a list of items to assemble,” a Bee Setups spokesperson said. “A review like this one reflects what a full-service furnishing and design model is meant to deliver.” The company notes that professional furnishing can influence how a rental presents to guests, a theme that surfaces repeatedly as owners describe their finished spaces. Additional client accounts are collected on the company reviews page at beesetups.com/reviews.To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit beesetups.com.About Bee SetupsBee Setups is a full-service short-term rental furnishing and design company serving property investors across the United States. From design and procurement to delivery and installation, Bee Setups transforms empty properties into revenue-ready short-term rentals. Services include room-by-room design, line-by-line pricing, professional installation, and post-completion support. Learn more at beesetups.com.

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