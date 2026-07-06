American Society of Transplantation Appoints Jason Stulb as Chief Executive Officer

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The American Society of Transplantation (AST) announced today that Jason Stulb has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer.

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Society of Transplantation (AST) announced today that Jason Stulb has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Jason officially joined the Society on July 6, 2026, following a comprehensive national search conducted by the AST Board of Directors.Jason most recently served as Senior Vice President of the Northeast for the American Heart Association. During his 18-year tenure with the organization, he held several executive leadership positions, building a proven track record in organizational leadership, strategic planning, fundraising, advocacy, volunteer engagement, and partnership development across the nonprofit and healthcare sectors."One of the most significant milestones for the AST this year is the appointment of our next Chief Executive Officer," said Nicole Turgeon, MD, President of the American Society of Transplantation. "After an extensive national search conducted by the Board of Directors, we sought a leader who could build on the AST's strong foundation while helping shape its future. Jason brings extensive experience leading mission-driven organizations, developing high-performing teams, and advancing advocacy and organizational growth. We are excited to welcome Jason to the AST and look forward to the leadership, vision, and experience he will bring to our Society.”A Rochester, New York, native, Jason earned his bachelor's degree from the University at Buffalo and is known for his collaborative leadership style, ability to build coalitions across sectors, and commitment to organizations dedicated to improving and saving lives."I am honored to join the American Society of Transplantation and serve an organization with such an important mission," said Jason Stulb. "The AST has an outstanding reputation for advancing transplantation through research, education, advocacy, and collaboration. I look forward to working alongside the Board of Directors, staff, and members to build on the Society's strong foundation and continue advancing the field for the benefit of the entire transplant community."The American Society of Transplantation is the largest transplant organization in North America, representing more than 5,000 transplant professionals dedicated to advancing the field of transplantation and improving patient care through research, education, advocacy, organ donation, and service to the community.For more information about the American Society of Transplantation, visit myAST.org.

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