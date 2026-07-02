Statehouse Spotlight with Sen. Schmitt: Applying for Disabled Veterans Tax Credits

By State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper)

Disabled Hoosier veterans fought hard to protect our country, the freedoms we cherish and our way of life. That's why I supported a new law this year that helps lower the cost of living for disabled veterans and their families.

House Enrolled Act 1210 provides a 100% deduction for homestead property taxes for our state's totally disabled veterans.

This new law will allow these veterans across the state to keep more than $46 million each year and moves Indiana to the top tier of states for veteran-friendly property tax policy.

This benefit is also given to the surviving spouse of a totally disabled veteran as long as they don't remarry.

Veterans and their surviving spouses can now start applying for the credit, which will appear for property tax bills in 2027, by filling out a State Form 51186 now through Dec. 30 of this year. The form must be submitted to your local county auditor's office.

If you have any questions about the credit or application process, you are encouraged to contact your local county veterans service officer.

To learn more about state resources available to Hoosier veterans, visit IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Veterans.

Constituents can reach out to me with any questions or concerns by email at s48@iga.in.gov or by phone at 1-800-382-9467.

-30-

State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper) represents Senate District 48,

which includes Crawford, Dubois, Gibson, Perry, Pike and Spencer counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.