Sudan: 42,000 people assisted with food in Al Obeid amid growing humanitarian needs

For families already struggling to cope with the consequences of conflict, the loss of these critical services further deepens vulnerabilities and compounds daily challenges.

In response, the ICRC, together with the Sudan Red Crescent Society (SRCS), is scaling up humanitarian assistance across Al Obeid and North Kordofan. More than 42,000 people across camps and urban settlements were assisted with a month’s worth of food. Additionally, nutritional supplements will be distributed to more than 7,000 children and pregnant and lactating women to support their nutritional needs in the coming weeks.

“Hostilities must be conducted in a way that spares civilians and civilian objects from harm,” says Freya Raddi, head of operations for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Sudan. “This includes protecting health facilities and infrastructure indispensable to survival, such as water systems, electricity networks and communications equipment. Preserving and restoring essential services is vital to reduce humanitarian suffering and help communities withstand the consequences of conflict.”

The ICRC and the SRCS continue to strengthen emergency health services through community first-aid teams, support to health facilities and the deployment of specialized medical capacity where needed. Since the beginning of the year, more than 850 weapon-wounded patients were treated at Al Obeid Teaching Hospital, illustrating the continued pressure on health services. Medical supplies, emergency equipment and cholera-response materials have been provided to reinforce trauma care, outbreak preparedness and access to essential health services.

On the ground, local emergency response capacities are also being reinforced. Thirty-six trained Red Crescent volunteers are currently active across 12 displacement sites in Al Obeid, providing first aid and referrals to health facilities. Between April and May, first-aid teams assisted almost 400 people.

Together with the SRCS, the ICRC is also conducting hygiene promotion, cholera prevention and sanitation activities for 6,000 displaced households. In parallel, the ICRC and water authorities are rehabilitating and drilling boreholes.