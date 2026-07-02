Living History Takes Root Across Maryland with Liberty Tree Project

July 2, 2026

The Worcester County Liberty Tree was dedicated near the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum on April 25, 2026. These trees are being dedicated at historic sites and community gathering places across Maryland. Photo by Sam Crane, Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

As Maryland commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States, communities across the state are becoming home to a unique piece of living history.

Liberty Trees served as important gathering places during the years leading up to the American Revolution. Across the thirteen colonies, groups such as the Sons of Liberty met beneath their branches to discuss rights, self-government and the future of the colonies.

Maryland’s original Liberty Tree, a tulip poplar located near what is now St. John’s College in Annapolis, became one of the state’s most significant historic landmarks. Citizens and community leaders gathered beneath its branches during the unrest surrounding the Stamp Act of 1765, making it a symbol of civic life and Maryland’s role in the nation’s founding.

This year, through the Maryland Liberty Tree Project, a genetically identical descendant of Maryland’s original Liberty Tree is being planted in each of the state’s 23 counties and Baltimore City. With most of the plantings now complete, Marylanders are invited to visit these trees and experience firsthand a living connection to the state’s past.

For the Maryland Forest Service, the project reflects a natural connection between history, stewardship, and the future.

The Annapolis Liberty Tree was planted on Maryland Day, March 25, in front of the historic William Paca House and Garden. Photo by Sam Crane, Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

“Foresters think in generations,” said Maryland State Forester Anne Hairston-Strang. “The trees we plant today will provide benefits for people and wildlife for decades to come. The Liberty Tree Project allows us to honor Maryland’s history while creating lasting community assets that future generations will enjoy and care for.”

Maryland’s Liberty Tree stood for centuries, eventually growing to more than 120 feet tall and becoming one of the largest tulip poplars in the nation before it was lost during Hurricane Floyd in 1999. A genetically identical scion from the original tree survived, ensuring that its legacy could continue.

Today, that legacy lives on through a statewide network of Liberty Trees stretching from the mountains of western Maryland to the Eastern Shore. Each planting serves as both a commemoration of the Old Line State’s role in the nation’s founding and an investment in the future health and vitality of Maryland communities. As these trees mature, they will provide shade, improve air quality, support wildlife habitat, and serve as gathering places for generations to come.

The Liberty Tree Project also reflects the Maryland Forest Service’s broader mission to ensure future generations inherit healthy, resilient forests and communities. Across Maryland, the agency is helping lead the state’s 5 Million Trees initiative, an effort to plant and maintain 5 million native trees by 2031. More than 1.5 million trees have already been planted, but continued public participation and local partnerships will be needed to reach the statewide goal.

Each Liberty Tree, like the one at Baltimore’s Druid Hill Park, is identified with a metal sign. Photo by Sam Crane, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Marylanders can be part of this work in many ways. Residents can plant and register eligible native trees on their own property, participate in local planting events, or use programs such as Marylanders Plant Trees, which provides coupons for discounted native trees at participating nurseries. Community groups, schools, municipalities, faith-based organizations, and other partners interested in planting on public lands or community open spaces can also work with the Maryland Forest Service through Tree-Mendous Maryland.

The Maryland Forest Service is especially interested in identifying additional public sites where native trees can be planted to expand Maryland’s tree canopy and advance the state’s goal of planting 500,000 trees in urban underserved communities. Parks, school grounds, community gathering spaces, and other publicly accessible properties can provide lasting benefits for local residents. To suggest a planting site, residents or organizations should contact their local tree planting specialist.