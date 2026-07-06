Wheaton, IL Family Law Firm Welcomes New Associate

Chicago, IL Family Law Attorney Maxwell Sharkey

WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick, Mirabella LLC is excited to announce that Maxwell J. Sharkey has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Maxwell’s focus on family law issues makes him a sound addition to the firm’s legal team, comprised of both seasoned professionals and new talent.

Attorney Maxwell Sharkey earned his Juris Doctor from Northern Illinois University College of Law in 2023, and has since devoted his practice to family law and child-related matters. He handles DCFS appeals on behalf of parents, and he serves as a guardian ad litem in cases where a child’s best interests are under question. He has also been published multiple times in the DuPage County Bar Association, where he currently acts as a New Lawyer Director for the association.

Outside of divorce and custody cases, he also takes cases involving adoption, post-decree modifications, and guardianship. MKFM Law is glad to welcome Maxwell as an associate, further bolstering the firm’s already-impressive team of attorneys.

About Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick, Mirabella LLC

At MKFM Law, we represent clients throughout Chicago’s western suburbs from our offices in Wheaton, St. Charles, and Sycamore. Though we primarily focus on issues of family law, we can also assist with matters of criminal law, civil litigation, estate planning, and personal injury.

For over 75 years, we have built up a reputation based on informed counsel and skilled advocacy. To arrange a consultation with our firm today, call 630-665-7300 or visit our website at https://www.mkfmlaw.com/.



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