SynovAI Brings AI-Powered Retrosynthesis to Paramus AI, the Agent-Native Chemistry OS

SynovAI Dashboard Paramus AI Chemistry Workbench Route Request Chat Example

Validated AI retrosynthesis, now native to the agent-native chemistry OS—so every proposed route arrives inspectable and verifiable, not taken on trust.

AI Agents must emit provenance, not plausibility” — Thorsten Gressling

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SynovAI and Paramus announced today that SynovAI, an AI-accelerated chemical retrosynthesis decision making engine, is now available as an App on Paramus, the agent-native operating system for chemistry. The integration enables scientists and engineers to run AI-powered synthesis planning directly inside the Paramus ecosystem alongside quantum chemistry engines, molecular dynamics, knowledge graphs, and laboratory automation.

SynovAI is built to make retrosynthesis faster and more optimized across R&D pipeline priorities on day one. SynovAI processes target molecules, runs them through an advanced, validated model, and sorts through hundreds of candidate routes to propose the most viable synthetic pathways within seconds rather than hours. Each route can be ranked by feasibility, cost, scalability etc. so chemists can compare options, avoid dead ends, and move directly to the bench and beyond. As a Paramus App, SynovAI plugs directly into a unified platform that combines generative AI with exact chemistry models, enabling reproducible, verifiable results.

As the MCP-native OS for chemistry, Paramus is purpose-built so that AI agents calculate rather than hallucinate. It unifies more than 100 apps and 2,000 chemistry skills, exposed to AI assistants such as Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT. Its dual-mode architecture runs classical AI, large language models, and heavy calculations either locally for reproducibility and IP safety or in the cloud for team collaboration. Adding SynovAI extends Paramus’ comprehensive App offerings with dedicated route-planning for medicinal chemistry, process development, and other small molecule chemistries.

“Retrosynthesis is one of the highest-value decisions in any discovery program targeting commercialization. By surfacing the broad array of synthetic pathway decisions on day one across an entire library of potential leads, SynovAI users avoid losing years to processes that would never work,” said Jessica Freeze, PhD, CEO of SynovAI. “By offering SynovAI capabilities as a Paramus App, we deliver valuable route planning optionality to users -so that teams can move from a target molecule to an actionable pathway decision in seconds.”

“AI Agents must emit provenance, not plausibility—in synthesis planning, routes must be inspectable and verifiable, not taken on trust. That is the standard SynovAI is built to meet,” said Thorsten Gressling, Founder and CEO of Paramus. “Welcoming SynovAI to the Paramus App Store gives our users a trustworthy, AI-driven path from molecule to route, fully connected to the rest of the Chemistry OS.”

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to making AI genuinely useful for working chemists. By combining SynovAI's retrosynthesis model with Paramus's verified chemistry tooling and MCP-based agent access, the integration aims to shorten development cycles, improve route selection, and keep sensitive research data under the user's control in local deployments.

SynovAI is available now in the Paramus Science App Store.

About SynovAI

SynovAI is a chemical retrosynthesis platform that helps chemists plan synthetic routes with AI. It processes target molecules through an advanced, validated model and ranks hundreds of viable routes to recommend practical synthetic pathways in seconds, helping research teams cut planning time and move faster from design to synthesis.

Learn more at https://synovai.net/.

About Paramus

Paramus is the on-premises, agent-native chemistry OS, integrating AI models, quantum chemistry engines, molecular dynamics, knowledge graphs, and laboratory automation. It exposes 2,000+ chemistry skills and 100+ apps to AI assistants such as Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT through the Model Context Protocol, with dual-mode local and cloud execution. Paramus is operated by Paramus Transform LLC, Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S.

Learn more at https://paramus.ai/.

Media Contacts

SynovAI: Jessica Freeze, PhD, Founder and CEO, info@synovai.net

Paramus: Thorsten Gressling, Founder and CEO, info@paramus.ai

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