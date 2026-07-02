YRC Insights Explores Why Circular Fashion Continues to Face Growth Challenges

Discover why circular fashion businesses struggle and key insights from Your Retail Coach (YRC) to build stronger fashion business models.

Empowering Retail & E-commerce businesses worldwide.” — Nikhil Agarwal

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While it is undeniable that circular fashion enjoys global recognition, the success of this business model is not guaranteed owing to several surface-level and subtle reasons. In this communiqué, the team of 𝗳𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 of retail and eCommerce consulting firm - Your Retail Coach (YRC) highlights these reasons, intending to serve as insights for developing robust fashion business plans and fashion business models.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ Circular fashion is a concept that emphasises recycling and reuse of fashion products towards making the fashion industry, from production to disposal, more sustainable and aligned with environmental prerogatives. Despite being a novel concept, circular fashion has not been able to hold a consistently solid ground in markets around the world. Addressing this topic is important because tilting towards one or the other form of circular fashion has emerged as a growing 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗹 𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝘆 among fashion brands and startups.Cultural and perceptual factors pose significant barriers in the path of circular fashion, especially when it comes to pre-loved fashion. In many parts of the world, there is a strong social stigma associated with the use of pre-loved fashion products. Closely following this are the concerns of hygiene.Fast fashion is another big factor that directly stands in contrast with the concept of circular fashion. Fast fashion fulfils the demand of dynamic styling requirements, whereas circular fashion is aimed at promoting the longevity and sustainability of fashion products. Fast fashion also tends to be more attractive in terms of pricing, making it more difficult for circular fashion to woo customers.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ Many fashion retail consulting firms from around the world exhibit this tendency to maintain that, despite an increasing awareness of the environmental impact of producing fashion merchandise, there is still a long way to go. Without this awareness and understanding, the concept of circular fashion will always struggle to attain mass popularity.Shifting to circular fashion demands making significant changes to the existing systems of inventory management, production, supply chain management, operations management, and distribution. Making such extensive changes requires facing many commercial, practical, and perceptual constraints. For example, it can lead to unemployment and economic disruption at local and domestic levels.Circular fashion also needs a robust reverse logistics infrastructure for drawing back discarded products from markets. A handful of small businesses cannot achieve this; government intervention or efforts by industry giants or some kind of industry-level collaboration are a must in building such systems and infrastructure.The next big concern is technology – for sorting and recycling. Again, industry-wide efforts and collaborations are required for building the right technological solutions, including technology transfers from other countries.Making a foray into circular fashion as a 𝗳𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝘆 or for niche brand positioning might not be a bad idea but developing a circular fashion strategy is still a game of raw skills and an extensive understanding of fashion supply chains, with the necessity of professional finesse by the end.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/

A - Apparel Industry | Clothing Business #retail #apparel #atozseries

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.