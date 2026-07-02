Food away from home Market Poised to Reach US$ 5848.7 Billion by 2031, Expanding at 2.3% CAGR

Food away from home Market (2021-2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, by Delivery Model, by Application, by Type of Occasion, by Ownership Type, by Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest study by Allied Market Research, titled " Food Away From Home Market Size, Share & Trends Forecast 2021-2031," offers an in-depth analysis of the global and regional dynamics shaping this rapidly evolving industry. This comprehensive report highlights the competitive landscape, key market segments, value chain analysis, and emerging technological and regulatory trends expected between 2021 and 2031. The report provides actionable insights for business leaders, policymakers, investors, and new market entrants seeking to understand growth opportunities and mitigate risks. It explores strategic frameworks that help organizations leverage market opportunities, adapt to disruptions, and build long-term competitive advantages.With a focus on innovation, scalability, and future readiness, this report equips decision-makers with actionable insights, rich visuals, and verified data-driven strategies. As global urbanization accelerates, consumer lifestyles evolve, and online food delivery platforms proliferate, the Food Away From Home Market is witnessing transformative growth across delivery models, applications, occasion types, ownership structures, and geographies.➤ Request a Sample Copy of this Report (Complete TOC, Tables & Figures Included): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31829 ➤ Market Drivers of Food Away From Home MarketThe growth of the Food Away From Home (FAFH) Market is primarily driven by rising disposable incomes and urbanization, the surge in fast-food chains and cloud kitchens, busy consumer lifestyles, and the rapidly growing female workforce across both developed and developing economies. The increasing penetration of popular international fast-food chains such as McDonald's, KFC, Subway, Yum Brands, and Dunkin' Brands in high-growth markets like China, India, Brazil, and Indonesia is a key catalyst. The proliferation of online food delivery platforms including Zomato, Swiggy, Grubhub, DoorDash, and Ub er Eats fueled by rising internet penetration and smartphone adoption, is further expanding the home delivery segment. Additionally, the growing popularity of diverse global cuisines driven by globalization, a resurgence in international tourism, and significant government investment in travel infrastructure are creating lucrative market opportunities and positioning the market for sustained momentum over the forecast period.➤ Scope of the Food Away From Home Market:The Food Away From Home Market encompasses a fast-evolving ecosystem of food service establishments, delivery models, digital platforms, and end-use occasion types. The holistic approach tracks the entire value chain from food manufacturers and ingredient suppliers to food service operators, restaurant chains, online delivery platforms, and end consumers across core regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The report also examines regulatory frameworks governing food safety and service standards, ESG and sustainability trends, cloud kitchen innovation pipelines, and investment outlooks, positioning this study as an end-to-end roadmap for stakeholders navigating growth, risk, and transformation in the global food service and hospitality landscape.➤ Following are the Players Analyzed in the Report:Chipotle Mexican GrillSysco CorporationYum Brands, Inc.Darden Concepts, Inc.Restaurant Brands International, Inc.Zensho Holdings Co., Ltd.SSP Group PlcJubilant FoodWorks LimitedBurger King CorporationCloud KitchensBid CorporationAramarkSATS Ltd.Compass Group PLCSodexo➤ Comprehensive Segmentation and Classification of the Report:By Delivery Model:Dine In (dominated the market with 70.4% share in 2021)Take AwayHome Delivery (fastest-growing segment during the forecast period)By Application:Restaurants (dominated the market with 73.5% share in 2021)Full Service RestaurantsLimited Service RestaurantsSchools and CollegesHotels and Motels (fastest-growing application segment)Retail Stores and VendingOthersBy Type of Occasion:EntertainmentTravel (fastest-growing occasion segment during the forecast period)RetailFreestanding (dominated the market in 2021)By Ownership Type:Independent (expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period)Chains (fastest-growing segment driven by fast-food chain expansion in developing nations)➤ Regional Analysis:» North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico (Largest market with 36.4% share in 2021; driven by high disposable income, dining-out culture, and online delivery adoption)» Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe» Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific (Fastest-growing region driven by rising fast-food penetration and evolving consumer lifestyles)» LAMEA: Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA➤ LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6fe0d7c5a26d3e0745df1249285d66a7 ➤ Highlights of Our Report:Extensive Market Analysis: A deep dive into food service capabilities, delivery model innovations including cloud kitchens and ghost kitchens and technological advancements within the global Food Away From Home Market.Corporate Insights: An in-depth review of company profiles spotlighting major players and their strategic manoeuvres including partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new restaurant launches, and digital platform integrations.Consumption Trends: A detailed analysis of consumption patterns across delivery models, occasion types, and ownership structures, offering insight into evolving dining habits and food delivery preferences of millennials and Gen Z consumers.Segmentation Details: An exhaustive breakdown of delivery model, application, type of occasion, and ownership type segments depicting the market's spread across various food service and hospitality verticals.Pricing Evaluation: A study of pricing structures and elements influencing food away from home market pricing strategies across quick-service, full-service, and home delivery channels.Future Outlook: Predictive insights into market trends, growth prospects, and potential challenges including health-conscious consumer preferences and fast-casual competition through 2031.➤ Key Benefits of the Report:Data-driven insights into trends, opportunities, and challenges from 2021 to 2031Forecasts of revenue by segment (delivery model, application, occasion type, ownership type) and regionCompetitive landscape benchmarking and market share analysis with player positioningPorter's Five Forces analysis highlighting the potency of buyers and suppliersRegulatory and innovation trend impact assessments including digital platform expansion and cloud kitchen proliferationStrategy frameworks (Porter's Five Forces, SWOT, PESTEL)In-depth analysis of emerging growth strategies and disruptions in the global food service industry➤ For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31829 ➤ Key Reasons to Buy:This report profiles key players in the Food Away From Home Market based on the following parameters company details (founding date, headquarters, manufacturing/operational bases), product portfolio, sales data, market share, and ranking.This market report illustrates key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, market trends, and regional outlook.This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Food Away From Home Market and provides market size (US$ Trillion) and CAGR for the forecast period (2021-2031), considering 2021 as the base year.This report elucidates potential market opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.➤ Table of Contents:Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force, product objective of study and research scope of the Food Away From Home MarketChapter 2: Exclusive Summary the basic information of the Food Away From Home MarketChapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics Drivers, Trends, Challenges & Opportunities of the Food Away From Home MarketChapter 4: Presenting the Food Away From Home Market Factor Analysis, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL Analysis, Market Entry, Patent/Trademark AnalysisChapter 5: Displaying the market by Delivery Model, Application, Type of Occasion, Ownership Type, and Region/Country 2021-2031Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Food Away From Home Market Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, Market Positioning & Company ProfilesChapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries, and by manufacturers/companies with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2031)Chapters 8 & 9: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source➤ Key Questions Answered:Who are the major players operating in the Food Away From Home Industry What is the expected market size and CAGR through 2031?Which delivery models, applications, occasion types, ownership structures, and geographies will lead growth?What are the top challenges and growth inhibitors, including health-conscious consumer trends and fast-casual food competition?How is the competitive landscape evolving through partnerships, digital platform integrations, acquisitions, and new restaurant launches?What are the most effective strategies for entry, expansion, and sustainability in the global food away from home industry?𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲Guacamole Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/guacamole-market-A16882 Green Tea Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-tea-market Popcorn Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/popcorn-market Resveratrol Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/resveratrol-market-A14242 Farro Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/farro-market-A13879 Salmon Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/salmon-market-A12024

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