Service Before Self: Norwich University’s Enduring Connection to the American Story

NORTHFIELD, VT, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States prepares to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, Norwich University stands as a powerful reflection of the nation’s enduring ideals of service, leadership, sacrifice, and citizenship.Founded in 1819 by Captain Alden Partridge, Norwich University was created to prepare Americans to lead lives of service to their communities and country. Today, that mission continues defining the University and generations of graduates who have answered the call to serve the nation in moments of challenge, conflict, growth, and progress.“For more than two centuries, Norwich University has been interwoven within the American story itself,” said LtGen John J. Broadmeadow ’83, USMC (Ret.), 25th President of Norwich University. “Founded on Captain Alden Partridge’s revolutionary vision of higher education, Norwich challenged traditional models by preparing students not only to think but to act as citizen-soldiers and leaders ready to serve their communities and the nation. That bold ideahelped shape the American experience and continues to guide Norwich today. Our mission remains rooted in developing leaders of character whose lives of service reflect the enduring values upon which this University was founded.”Norwich is the oldest private military college in the United States, the birthplace of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), and one of the nation’s six senior military colleges. Its history is deeply connected to the growth of America itself.Whether serving on battlefields, engineering the transcontinental railroad, or preparing for the virtual future at Norwich, an NSA-designated National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity Cyber Defense since 2001, graduates have shaped the American experience for more than 200 years. Their contributions can be found across military service, public leadership, engineering, education, healthcare, business, and communities throughout the nation.Rooted in its longstanding values-based mission, Norwich University continues to prepare students to “act as well as to think” and to become moral, patriotic, efficient, and useful citizens. Through a combination of academic rigor, leadership development, experiential learning, and service-centered education, Norwich challenges students to pair knowledge with action. Guided by the enduring motto, “I Will Try,” students lead with integrity, resilience, and a commitment to something greater than themselves.As America reflects on 250 years of independence, Norwich University continues embodying the values that have strengthened the nation from its earliest days: duty, perseverance, leadership, and service to country.Additional information about Norwich University, its mission, and its history can be found at Norwich.edu and on The Norwich Reveille.About Norwich UniversityNorwich University is a diversified academic institution that educates traditional-age students and adults in a Corps of Cadets and as civilians. Norwich offers a broad selection of traditional and distance-learning programs culminating in baccalaureate and graduate degrees. Norwich University was founded in 1819 by Captain Alden Partridge of the U.S. Army and is the oldest private military college in the United States of America. Norwich is one of our nation's six senior military colleges and the birthplace of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC). www.norwich.edu

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