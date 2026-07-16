25 Years of DAS Environmental Equipment China Ltd.

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25 Years of Sustainable Environmental Technology for Chinese High-Tech Industries

We are proud to have contributed to the development of China's semiconductor industry while helping our customers achieve their environmental goals.” — René Reichardt, CEO DAS Environmental Experts

SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAS Environmental Equipment China Ltd. proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter century of delivering innovative environmental technologies and supporting the sustainable growth of China's high-tech industries.Founded in 2001, DAS Environmental Equipment China (DAS China) was established with a clear mission: to help advanced manufacturing industries reduce their environmental footprint through innovative waste gas treatment solutions. From the very beginning, the company focused on supporting the rapidly growing semiconductor industry , enabling manufacturers to meet increasingly demanding environmental standards while maintaining operational excellence.Driving Sustainability in Semiconductor ManufacturingOver the past 25 years, the semiconductor industry has evolved into one of the world's most important technology sectors. Throughout this transformation, DAS China has remained committed to its mission of making industrial production cleaner, safer, and more sustainable.By providing advanced waste gas treatment systems and environmental solutions, the company has helped semiconductor manufacturers minimize emissions, comply with environmental regulations, and contribute to a more sustainable future."For 25 years, our success has been built on long-term partnerships, technological innovation, and the dedication of our employees," said René Reichardt, CEO DAS Environmental Experts. "We are proud to have contributed to the development of China's semiconductor industry while helping our customers achieve their environmental goals. Starting with the installation of our first ESCAPE system at a customer site in Shanghai, we have continuously expanded our presence in the region.I am truly impressed by and grateful for the exceptional team we have built over the past 25 years, whose expertise and commitment continue to drive our success. Today, our team has grown to 120 employees, providing first-class service to a broad portfolio of leading semiconductor manufacturers in China. As the industry enters a new phase of technological advancement and sustainability-driven transformation, we remain committed to delivering reliable, high-performance solutions that support resilient and future-ready manufacturing."From a Local Presence to a Nationwide Service NetworkWhat started as a small operation has grown into a strong organization serving customers across China. Today, DAS Environmental Equipment China operates service locations in• Shanghai (Main Office)• Wuhan• Shenzhen• Nanjing• Hefei and eight more sitesThis nationwide presence enables the company to provide fast, reliable service and close customer support for some of the world's most advanced manufacturing facilities.Innovation, Expertise, and Customer CommitmentOver the years, DAS Environmental Equipment China has continuously expanded its capabilities, adapting to new technologies, evolving customer requirements, and increasingly stringent environmental standards.The company's success is rooted in its deep process expertise, strong customer relationships, and commitment to developing environmental technologies that support both industrial growth and environmental protection.A key pillar of these long-term customer relationships is DAS China’s comprehensive service and maintenance support, which has been delivered to approximately 150 clients over the past 25 years. Environmental technology systems are mission-critical assets that must operate reliably and efficiently throughout their entire lifecycle. By providing preventive maintenance, rapid troubleshooting, technical upgrades, and expert on-site support, DAS China helps customers maximize system availability, optimize performance, and meet demanding environmental and production requirements. This close collaboration extends far beyond the initial project phase, creating lasting partnerships built on trust, responsiveness, and shared success.Looking AheadAs the semiconductor and high-tech industries continue to grow and evolve, DAS Environmental Equipment China remains focused on the future. Building on 25 years of experience, the company will continue to develop innovative environmental solutions that help customers achieve their sustainability objectives while supporting the advancement of critical technologies.“We are entering a new phase of growth and innovation," said Bin Wu, General Manager DAS China. "As China continues to strengthen its industrial capabilities, advance technological independence, and pursue ambitious sustainability goals, reliable and long-lasting environmental solutions become more important than ever. Together with our customers, employees, and partners, we are committed to supporting this transformation by delivering high-performance, durable systems that contribute to resilient and sustainable manufacturing in China."About DAS Environmental Equipment China Ltd.DAS Environmental Equipment China Ltd. is part of the DAS Environmental Expert Group, a global provider of environmental technologies for high-tech industries. The company specializes in waste gas treatment and environmental solutions for semiconductor manufacturing and other advanced industrial applications. With the main office in Shanghai and service locations in Nanjing, Wuhan, and other high-tech hubs, DAS Environmental Equipment China supports customers throughout the region with innovative technologies and expert services.

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