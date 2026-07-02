Smart Weapons Market reached an estimated USD 23.96 Billion with 5% CAGR during 2021–2030

Smart Weapons

Smart Weapons Market (2021-2030) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product, Technology, Platform, and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Smart Weapons Market by Product, Technology and Platform: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". This detailed report discusses 01) competitive landscape, 02) key market segments, 03) value chain analysis and factors associated with the technological and regulatory trends that may emerge between the years of 2021-2030. This report offers valuable approaches for business leaders, policymakers, investors and new entrants to the market who inclined to understand of growth potential and mitigate risks. It delves into strategic frameworks that enable organizations to capitalize on market opportunities, navigate disruptions, and establish sustainable competitive edges.This report provides actionable insights, rich visuals, and verified data-driven strategies that meaningfully contribute to the growth of the industry."Are there any questions on this subject? With the rapid growth of demand from everywhere in the world, Smart Weapons Market is transforming in key applications, geographies and verticals.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2167 ➤ Smart Weapons Market: Key DriversGlobal smart weapons market is fuelled by increase in demand for precision strike weapons and precarious securities of nations.Precision-guided munitions market will grow significantly during the next decade, as smart weapons are capable of providing a competitive advantage with their improved accuracy, improved first-shot reliability and quick-hit capability and experience lower logistics carrying costs.The tactics of modern warfare evolved rapidly over the last decade. It is the major developed and developing nations who honed in on devising high-penetrating missile systems, highlight range and power. For example, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had test-fired the new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile 'Agni Prime' from APJ Abdul Kalam Island also in Balasore off the coast of Odisha back in December 2021. Furthermore, the U.S. successfully tested hypersonic missile technology the new system of weapons needed to deliver these warheads in October 2021, a capability already fielded by China and Russia. Such missile advancements drive a need for precision strike weapons. Indeed, the present global conflicts has now highlighted a looming need allied forces to undertake strategic precision strikes and operations. Digital JournalIn contrast, the rapid growth in defense budget with rising expenditure to upgrade their weapons technology are some of the factors set as newer growth avenues for the leading players. For example, the U.S. Navy awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation a contract to begin low-rate initial production (LRIP) of the AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER) in September 2021.➤ Introduction to the Smart Weapons MarketThe Smart Weapons Market is a rapidly growing ecosystem with various technologies, services and end-use industries. The global smart weapons market analysis and smart weapons market trends are for a period of 2021 to 2028, in the analytical depiction of the global smart weapons market size, where-smart weapons mirror their probes by highlighting significant winning capabilities. Identifying profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold is determined by the opportunity of smart weapons market globally. The study provides an in-depth overview of the global market's key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed impact analysis. The financial skillset bench marked, current market is quantitatively analysed from 2020 to 2030. The Porter's Five Forces analysis shows the power of buyers and suppliers in the smart weapons industry ➤ The Players Analysed in the Report AreBAE Systems Plc.General Dynamics CorporationL3Harris Technologies Inc.Leonardo S.p.A.Lockheed Martin CorporationMBDANorthrop Grumman CorporationRaytheon Technologies CorporationThales Group➤ Inclusive Analysis and Segmentation of the ReportBy Product:MissilesMunitionsGuided ProjectilesGuided RocketsGuided FirearmsDirected Energy WeaponsBy Technology:LaserInfraredRadarGPSOthersBy Platform:AirLandNavalLIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e72fc27d462b5675bd115fbd40927f7b ➤ Regional AnalysisDepending on revenue, North America holds the major market share, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America conquered the share of smart weapons in the global market in North America, with the U.S. sharing a substantial position in 2020, attributed to R&D activities advancement, technological developments from key players, and rapid acceptance of innovative technologies to produce reliable precision device smart weapon.Regionally, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR at 7%, in terms of value, during 2021-2030, as a result of increase in adoption of smart weapons across various Asian countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea.Regional Coverage:North America: US, Canada, MexicoEurope: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy and RussiaAsia-Pacific : China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast AsiaLAMEA - Latin America, Middle East & Africa➤ Highlights of the ReportIn-Depth Market Insight: An insight into the Manufacturing capabilities, production volumes, and technological advancements that are common in the Smart Weapons MarketCorporate Insights: Detailed assessment of company profiles, with emphasis on the key players and their strategies in the competitive landscape.Analysis of Consumption - Key Recent Trends:In November 2021, Lockheed Martin Corporation collaborated with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. of Israel to co-develop, market, manufacture and support Rafael's Smart, Precise Impact & Cost-EffectiveTM (SPICETM) 250 weapon system for U.S.- and Poland-based saleIn September 2021, the U.S. Navy awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation a contract to enter low-rate initial production (LRIP) of the AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER).For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2167 Segmentation Details - Key Findings:By product, the missile segment dominated in 2020, and generated the highest revenue share, owing to high demand for guided missiles that are being deployed for various combat operations globally. By product type, the directed energy weapons segment is projected to witness an elevated growth rate throughout the forecast period.By technology, the infrared segment dominated the market in 2020, as there is a significant demand for precise derived from infrared over various types of weapons globally. The laser segment is predicted to grow substantially during the forecast period.Based on platform, the land segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, due to increase use of smart weapons by land forces across the globe. The naval sector is expected to be one of the most dynamic and fast-growing in the future.Scientific Pricing: Research on pricing structures and studies affecting pricing mechanisms in the market.Its future: Smart guns include safety features that enable them to fire only when triggered by an approved user, and so help prevent gun misuse, theft and suicides. Smart weaponry systems have altered combat and warfare engagement due to the following reasons. The cruise missile takes the information provided by the navigation satellite and uses it to maintain a proper heading and course throughout flight.➤ Key Benefits of the ReportInsights about trends, opportunities and challenges from 2021 to 2030 - data-drivenForecasts by segment and region of revenueMarket share evaluation and competitive landscape benchmarkingImpact assessments - Regulatory and innovation trendsStrategy framework (Porter five forces, SWOT, PESTEL)Detailed insights on emergent growth strategies and disruption, and rise in defense budget along with the improved spending on up-gradation of weapons technology resulting into new business avenues for global smart weapons market leading players.➤ Key Reasons to BuyIn this report, the profile of top market players in Smart Weapons Market is done on the basis of their Company Detail, Sales Data, Product Portfolio, and Market Share with respect to company. Market player positioning enables benchmarking and offers a clear perception of the current position (E.g. : market opportunities) of the smart weapons market players.This market report exposes significant information about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, market trends and regional outlook.This report explores the various segments of smart weapons market and offers a detailed market size (US$ Billion) analysis, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% for the forecast period from 2021 to 2030, with base year as 2020.This report adds an introduction chapter and explains market potentials across different segments and attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.➤ Table of ContentsChapter 1: Smart Weapons Market Overview.Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - Essential Facts and Figures of Smart Weapons MarketChapter 3: Smart Weapons Market Dynamics - Drivers, Trends, Challenges & OpportunitiesChapter 4: Factor Analysis-Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL Analysis, Market Entry and Patent/Trademark AnalysisChapter 5: Segmentation based on Product, Technology, platform and Region/Country to as far as 2021-2030.Chapter 06: Leading Manufacturers - Competitive Scenario, Peer Group Analysis, Market Positioning & Company ProfileChapter 7: Market Breakdown by Segments, Countries and Manufacturers with Revenue Share and Sales by Key Countries (2021-2030)Chapters 8 & 9: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source➤ Key Questions AnsweredWhat the opportunities are in the Smart Weapons Industry?What is the expected market size - projected to reach USD 23.96 billion by 2030- and CAGR of 5% through 2030?Which sectors and regions will drive growth?What are the top challenges? Ordinances for import and export of smart weapons in the form of arms transfer regulations act as a major restraining factor for the market.What does it mean for the competitive landscape?What are the proven best practices for entry, scale and survival?𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Autonomous Weapons Market :Directed Energy Weapons Market :Shooting Ranges Market :Europe and Middle East Shooting Ranges Market :

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