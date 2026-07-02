Leadership Development Strategist Michael Crystal of Myriad Development Group Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WILTON, CT, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Crystal is the founder and managing principal of Myriad Development Group, an entity established in 1996. Throughout the years, they have stayed true to their founding mission—to help individual people, teams, and organizations to perform better. They provide guidance, training, and coaching strategies that enable leaders and their people to become more efficient, effective and aligned. What started as an innovative training and development firm blossomed into a literal myriad of expert professional advisory and coaching services.

Michael Crystal is a seasoned executive coach, leadership advisor, and organizational development expert with over 30 years of global experience across industries such as financial services, insurance, advertising, and wine making. His expertise in strategic leadership development, organizational transformation, talent selection, and corporate governance make him a highly sought-after coach, consultant and advisor.

Michael has led transformational leadership programs for small, mid-sized, and large-cap organizations worldwide. His expertise spans organizational design, talent assessment, executive coaching, conflict resolution, and strategic planning-- equipping businesses with the tools to develop stronger leadership and drive sustainable growth.

Prior to founding Myriad, he led the prestigious Paradigm Group, focusing on leadership and salesforce development, and also served in key individual and organizational development role with renowned organizations like ITT Corp. and Bankers Trust.

Michael draws influences from other coaching gurus including Marshall Goldsmith, Meg Wheatley, John Kotter, Adam Grant, Warren Bennis and Carol Hoffman, and has evolved his own style of transdisciplinary coaching. He helps people modify (or develop new) behaviors that not only transform how they act, but how they are viewed by others. He handles scenarios such as when a director calls and says, “Hey, I just got out of a meeting, and it didn’t go well,” by debriefing with them to discover what could have been executed differently. He ensures that everything he does afterwards is change-based.

“Change comes from within. But it is not really better until it is perceived by others as for the greater good. Even those with the keenest desire to grow must understand how to put their ego aside and look good-- not in a mirror, but in the minds of others.”

These transdisciplinary concepts can be launched as different programs inside an organization. It begins with establishing a needs, wants and expectations-based plan, laying out goals and clear roles, and then focusing on individual and/or team performance coaching, or else, honing the group dynamic by employing his professional facilitation skills.

Michael also conducts other shorter workshop programs to help top tier people identify their strengths, their behaviors, their blockages, and what might keep their body and brain functioning at peak capacity.

“The most important assets for a leader are their time and their energy. I help them address both and have written articles about it. Think of a jet engine when the plane is soaring, and how it might burn up before it burns out. This can happen to humans too. I want to help them avoid struggling or burning out”

Michael is an eminent coach who brings decades of successful experience along to every engagement. Rather than depth, he offers breadth; generalist experience coaching across over 20 industries. He also operates with values that include developing and sustaining client comfort, trust, and respect And he has collaborated with women ranked among the Fortune 50 Most Powerful that he views as mentors too. He warns clients though, that this is not a sit and listen kind of relationship, and the leaders have to be willing to do the work in their engagements.

Myriad Development Group, as its name implies, delivers a wide array of positive services for those who seek to learn, grow, and transform themselves. and their companies in the process. This is an excellent opportunity to listen and learn from the genius behind it all.

Close Up Radio recently featured Leadership Development Strategist Michael Crystal in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday June 30th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-leadership-development-strategist/id1785721253?i=1000775004390

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-leadership-development-strategist-michael-crystal-of-myriad-development-group-337938514

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2R6afSEH6qe2RGc0ckAIcg

For more information on Michael and the consultancy he founded please visit www.myriaddevelopmentgroup.com

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