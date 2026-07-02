From the Deckplates to Department Head: Cmdr. Christopher M. Sands Takes the Watch as NNSY’s Supply Officer Your browser does not support the audio element.

For some, joining the U.S. Navy is a leap into an unknown world. For Cmdr. Christopher M. Sands, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) new Supply Officer (Code 500), it was more like joining the family business. As the son of a 30-year Navy veteran, Sands’ childhood was a whirlwind tour of military bases including in Germany and Italy, always finding his way back to San Diego as his father, the late Lieutenant Commander Bill Sands, served on a multitude of aircraft carriers.

“Looking back, I was fortunate to have that experience,” said Sands. “It really prepared me for my future in the Navy with the challenges of Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moves and new duty stations every few years.”

This firsthand look at Navy life, and particularly the respect his father commanded, left a lasting impression. During a Tiger Cruise on the USS Ranger (CV 61) in 1989, a young Sands witnessed it up close. “It was impressive to see the level of respect he received from his team,” he recalled. “That respect and commitment to his Sailors and their support to their mission resonated with me.”

Despite this deep-rooted connection, joining the Navy wasn’t a foregone conclusion. During his junior year of high school, Sands decided he wasn’t quite ready for college and was seeking travel and life experiences.

“My parents were surprised when I brought my plan to them,” he admitted. “I was 17 years old and needed their permission to enter the Delayed Entry Program [a commitment to enlist in the military up to one year out]. Navy was never something we ever discussed as an option.”

With their blessing, he and a friend enlisted together on the buddy program. Armed with his father’s counsel, he shipped off to basic training in August 1994. “My Dad’s advice early on was stay focused while at [Recruit Training Command] Great Lakes, work hard and ask for help when needed,” Sands said.

While his friend separated from service after his first tour, Sands’ journey was just beginning. His path to leadership started to crystallize during his second Western Pacific deployment aboard the USS Constellation (CV 64). As a newly minted Yeoman (YN) Third Class Petty Officer and the Supply Department’s Yeoman, he had a front-row seat to the inner workings of an aircraft carrier’s logistics engine.

“Seeing firsthand how each division supported the entire crew, whether through food service, retail operations, or critical parts support, I realized that if I could obtain a commission, then the Supply Corps would be the best fit for me,” Sands explained.

As a YN1, he served as a Flag Writer, a unique role that placed him at the Pentagon and on Capitol Hill, coordinating schedules for the Navy’s top brass. But his goal remained clear. In 2001, he applied for the Seaman to Admiral-21 (STA-21) program and was selected, officially starting his journey from the deckplates to the wardroom.

Now with 32 years of service now under his belt, Sands’ leadership philosophy is deeply shaped by his "Mustang" roots starting in the enlisted ranks. “My enlisted time taught me the importance of listening, staying grounded, and understanding how decisions affect Sailors and civilians at every level of the organization,” he said. “That perspective has stayed with me throughout my career and continues to shape how I lead.”

Today, as the head of NNSY’s massive Supply Department, Sands views his mission through three core priorities: People, Processes, and Projects. He plans to tackle modern supply chain complexities—from material obsolescence to antiquated infrastructure—by empowering his people, strengthening communication, and modernizing workflows where possible.

“My immediate goal is to listen, learn, and gain a full understanding of Code 500,” he stated. “Building on the strong foundation already in place, remove barriers where I can, and help position the team for continued success.”

His long-term vision is for Code 500 to be recognized as a “highly connected, responsive, and trusted mission partner,” a goal he feels is achievable thanks to the caliber of the shipyard workforce.

Throughout his own storied career, Sands maintained a friendly competition with his father. “He was always confident that I would surpass him and would always brag about it,” Sands shared. His father passed away in 2018, but the legacy of service continues to be a powerful motivator. “I know he was proud of me, and with my recent selection to Captain, I attained a rank he always knew I was capable of.”

When he’s not leading Code 500, Sands is a dedicated family man. He and his wife, Sarah, enjoy attending their daughters’ ballet recitals, visiting his older children in California, playing a round of golf (not well, he jokes), and following his beloved Boston sports teams. At the end of the day, he says, it is his wife and their family that keeps him grounded.

As he steps into this new chapter, Cmdr. Sands is energized to contribute to a mission of lasting importance, especially at a time of shipyard modernization. “I am truly excited to join such a historic team at America’s Shipyard,” he said. “Moments like this do not come along often, and I believe they offer a real chance to improve how we operate, strengthen how we support the mission, and position America’s Shipyard for the future.”