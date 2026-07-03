TripleTen Survey: 62% of Career Changers Say AI Is Already Reshaping Their Old Industries

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SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Career changers who moved into tech from industries vulnerable to AI are seeing their instincts validated. A new survey from career learning platform TripleTen found that 39% of graduates say AI is already reshaping the industry they left faster than expected, while 23% say change is underway but more slowly. Only 6% think they overestimated AI's impact on their previous field.The findings, published in AI-Ready Report: How Career Changers Are Entering Tech , are based on a survey conducted in March 2026 across a cross-section of 234 American TripleTen graduates, most of whom came from non-technical, in-person roles such as customer service, healthcare, education, and hospitality."The majority of career-changers are excited to use AI alongside their other new technical skills," said Ksenia Strelnikova, Senior Growth Product Manager at TripleTen. "They see it as a tool to get into roles with better pay, more flexibility, and greater potential for growth.”The sector breakdown reveals AI is affecting some industries significantly harder than others.- Among respondents from creative and design roles, 69% say AI is already changing their old industry faster than expected — the highest of any group surveyed.- Education (50%) and customer service (48%) follow closely.- Manufacturing (21%) and finance and banking (20%) sit at the lower end.Despite headlines linking retraining to job displacement anxiety, 84% of respondents described their emotional response to AI as curious or excited before switching careers. Just 6% felt threatened, and 4% felt anxious — fear and anxiety combined accounted for just 1 in 10 respondents.“The findings highlight the optimism of career-changers. They took a bet on a new career even though more than half of them didn’t know a single person in a technical role. That’s exactly why career guidance matters so much in this space, alongside new skills: having a job search strategy, practicing interviews, and networking can make or break the job search for someone switching to a new field,” said Ksenia Petriaeva, Brand Director at TripleTen.About TripleTenEstablished in 2019, TripleTen is a career learning platform for a world being reshaped by AI, offering online programs in AI Software Engineering, AI and Machine Learning, AI Systems Engineering, Cybersecurity, QA Engineering, AI Automation, UI/UX Design, and Data Analytics. TripleTen prepares students for AI-ready tech careers through flexible, part-time programs with hands-on projects, dedicated career coaching, and learning support.

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