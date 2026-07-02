Single-Vehicle Semi Crash Near Fort Hall

Power County, Idaho – Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a single-vehicle semi crash that occurred at 3:31 A.M. on Wednesday, July 2, 2026, near mile marker 58 on I86.

A 2020 Kenworth Semi driven by 45-year-old male from Aberdeen, was traveling eastbound on I86 when he lost control of the semi going into the median and overturned coming to rest in the left lane.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt.

Right lane was blocked for approx. 2 hours.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 5 - Southeastern Idaho