2026 Fourth of July Closures for Seattle Parks and Recreation
Select Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities and programs will be closed on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Lights at select athletic fields will be on during the evenings of July 3–5 to help deter fireworks. Read more about the field lighting schedule here.
These facilities and services are CLOSED on July 3
- Recreation programs
- Community centers
- Teen Life Centers
- Green Lake Small Craft Center
- Mount Baker Rowing and Sailing Center
- Seattle Japanese Garden (Closed for Ishigaki Wall Project
These facilities and services are CLOSED on July 4
- Indoor pools (closed Saturday, July 4 only)
- Teen Life Centers
- Amy Yee Tennis Center
- Mount Baker Rowing and Sailing Center
- Seattle Japanese Garden (Closed for Ishigaki Wall Project)
These facilities are OPEN on regular or modified* schedules on July 3 and 4
- Parks
- *Gas Works Park will be open until 11:59 PM on July 4 due to permitted event
- Boat Ramps – Close at 10:30 PM
- *Magnuson boat ramp closes at 10:00 PM on July 4
- Indoor pools (*open Friday, July 3 only)
- Volunteer Park Conservatory
- Outdoor pools
- Lifeguarded beaches (see this page for schedules)
- Sprayparks and wading pools (see this page for schedules)
- Golf Facilities: *West Seattle will be open for regular hours on July 4. All other golf sites will close at 6 PM on July 4.
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