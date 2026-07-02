2026 Fourth of July Closures for Seattle Parks and Recreation 

Select Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities and programs will be closed on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Lights at select athletic fields will be on during the evenings of July 3–5 to help deter fireworks. Read more about the field lighting schedule here.

These facilities and services are CLOSED on July 3

Recreation programs

Community centers

Teen Life Centers

Green Lake Small Craft Center

Mount Baker Rowing and Sailing Center

Seattle Japanese Garden (Closed for Ishigaki Wall Project

These facilities and services are CLOSED on July 4

Indoor pools (closed Saturday, July 4 only)

Teen Life Centers

Amy Yee Tennis Center

Mount Baker Rowing and Sailing Center

Seattle Japanese Garden (Closed for Ishigaki Wall Project)

These facilities are OPEN on regular or modified* schedules on July 3 and 4