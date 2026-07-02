British Fashion Brand Mystic Moods Launches Customer-Facing Garment Journey App to Extend Clothing Lifecycles

Mystic Moods' customer-facing Garment Journey App allows customers to scan a QR code attached to the garment to access digital product information, care guidance and post-purchase features. A customer scans the QR code attached to a Mystic Moods garment to access the Garment Journey App. The Mystic Moods Garment Journey App displayed after scanning a garment QR code.

Independent British fashion brand introduces a QR-powered Garment Journey App designed to improve transparency, garment care and customer engagement.

Fashion shouldn’t stop at checkout. The Garment Journey Platform helps customers understand, care for and engage with their garments throughout ownership.” — Alina Stanila

READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent British fashion company introduces QR-powered platform designed to strengthen transparency, garment care and long-term customer engagement.

Independent British fashion brand Mystic Moods has announced the expansion of its Garment Journey App, a customer-facing technology designed to help consumers better understand, care for and engage with their clothing throughout its lifecycle.

Originally launched in November 2025, the App forms part of the company’s wider approach to circular fashion by connecting physical garments with digital information through a unique QR code attached to each participating product.

After scanning the garment, customers can access information including product details, care guidance, materials, garment-specific content and additional post-purchase experiences designed to encourage clothing to remain in use for longer.

While digital product passports are becoming an increasing focus across the fashion industry, Mystic Moods developed its platform as a customer-facing ownership experience intended to strengthen the relationship between consumers and the garments they own.

Founder and Creative Director Alina Stanila believes the future of fashion extends beyond the point of sale.

“Fashion shouldn’t stop at checkout. Customers increasingly want to understand what they own, how to care for it properly and how to keep it in their wardrobe for longer. The Garment Journey Platform was developed to support that relationship throughout the life of a garment while making transparency more accessible.”

The App currently accompanies Mystic Moods garments through individual QR codes that connect customers directly with each item’s digital journey. The company says the technology has been developed to support transparency, customer engagement and longer product lifecycles while creating a more connected ownership experience.

Mystic Moods combines limited-production manufacturing in England with a business model centred on thoughtful production, reduced waste and long-term garment use. Rather than encouraging frequent replacement, the company focuses on extending the value of each piece after purchase through digital engagement and product transparency.

As consumer expectations around transparency continue to evolve, the company believes customer-facing technology will become an increasingly important part of the fashion ownership experience, complementing broader industry initiatives around sustainability and digital innovation.

The Garment Journey App represents another step in Mystic Moods’ wider mission of combining independent fashion design with practical technology that supports informed ownership and responsible consumption.

About Mystic Moods

Mystic Moods is an independent British fashion brand and fashion technology company based in England. Founded by Alina Stanila, the company designs limited-production womenswear while developing customer-facing technology that promotes transparency, garment care and longer clothing lifecycles. Every eligible garment features a unique QR code connecting customers with the Mystic Moods Garment Journey App, bringing together fashion craftsmanship and digital innovation to encourage garments to be worn for longer.

Media Contact

Alina Stanila

Founder & Creative Director

Mystic Moods Ltd

Website: https://www.mysticmoods.co.uk

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