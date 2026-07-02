Innovative Oncology Solutions Launches New Fiducial Markers to Support More Predictable Radiation Treatments

Spaced Polymark leads the launch with FusionCoil Silhouette spaced and non-spaced options for efficient placement and image-guided radiation therapy.

BYHALIA, MS, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Oncology Solutions, or IOS, today announced the launch of three new fiducial marker products for radiation oncology: Spaced Polymark, Spaced FusionCoil Silhouette, and FusionCoil Silhouette (non-spaced).

The launch addresses a common pressure point in radiation oncology: reducing avoidable variation between marker placement, treatment planning, and image-guided radiation therapy. When fiducial markers introduce unnecessary variables, clinics can lose time in procedure, create uncertainty in planning, and make standardization harder across the care team. IOS developed this new fiducial marker lineup to help reduce that friction with products built for efficient placement, imaging clarity, and reproducibility.

Spaced Polymark is the lead product in the launch. It delivers two low-density polymer fiducials through a single 18GA needle, separated by a bioabsorbable spacer. According to IOS, the markers are visible in MRI, CT, kV, and CBCT, support image registration, and are intended for photon and proton treatment environments. Because the marker is designed for minimal imaging artifact, Spaced Polymark is intended to support imaging clarity in demanding planning and image-fusion.

IOS is also introducing FusionCoil Silhouette in spaced and non-spaced configurations. The spaced version delivers two 0.6mm diameter helical gold coil markers with titanium alloy cores through a single 20GA needle, separated by a bioabsorbable spacer. IOS says the product is visible across CT, kV, CBCT, and MRI and is designed to support image fusion and tracking while allowing defined spacing with fewer needle sticks. The non-spaced version gives clinicians a single-marker option within the same platform when procedural preference or case requirements call for a non-spaced approach.

The value of the launch is practical across the department. Procedural users need marker placement that is efficient and easier to execute. Physics and planning teams need visibility and technical clarity they can evaluate with confidence. Radiation therapists need consistency from simulation through daily treatment. Department leaders need solutions that support standardization without adding unnecessary complexity. IOS built this launch around that shared need: predictable setups and reliable execution.

“Radiation oncology teams need fiducial options that hold up clinically,” said David Holdford, Director of Sales, Innovative Oncology Solutions. “That means practical placement, clear visibility, and products that support consistency from procedure through treatment. This launch is about helping clinics reduce avoidable variation and make adoption easier across the team.”

The new fiducial marker lineup is part of the broader IOS approach to radiation oncology. The company focuses on products that align with treatment realities and help clinics make cleaner, more standardized decisions across all stakeholders.

About Innovative Oncology Solutions

Innovative Oncology Solutions helps radiation oncology teams create more predictable treatment days through products built for reproducibility and reliable execution. Founded in 2016, IOS provides positioning, immobilization, fiducials, bolus, and treatment accessories designed to help clinics reduce avoidable setup variation and support consistent treatment delivery.

For more information

To request samples, discuss the new fiducial marker portfolio, request the full IOS product catalog, or schedule a meeting at ASTRO 2026, contact David Holdford, Director of Sales, Innovative Oncology Solutions, at info@innovativeoncology.com or 800-993-0928. IOS will be exhibiting at the ASTRO 2026 Annual Meeting, September 27 to 29, 2026.

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