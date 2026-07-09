Boxing Legend Dennis Rappaport Passes Away Days After the Release of His Memoir I AM Rappaport

FLORAL PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boxing Legend Dennis Rappaport Passes Away Days After the Release of His Memoir I AM RappaportA Larger-Than-Life Boxing Visionary Leaves Behind His Final Story and Enduring LegacyFloral Park, 9-07-206 — A bold new memoir is set to shake up the world of sports storytelling. I AM Rappaport: Boxing’s Flamboyant Showman , by Dennis Rappaport and Rich Gold, pulls back the curtain on one of boxing’s most colorful and controversial eras, revealing the high-stakes negotiations, outrageous publicity stunts, and behind-the-scenes power struggles that shaped modern prizefighting.Before becoming a force in the boxing world, Dennis Rappaport was a Brooklyn-born hustler with an instinct for business and survival. From organizing neighborhood kids into a cookie-selling enterprise at age 13 to building a career in real estate, his rise was fueled by ambition, charisma, and relentless entrepreneurial drive. That same energy would later propel him into the elite circles of professional boxing—where deals were made not only in boardrooms, but in psychological warfare, media spectacle, and high-pressure negotiations.At its core, I AM Rappaport is more than a sports memoir. It is a raw, cinematic account of ambition, reinvention, and the business of spectacle. Rappaport’s journey spans boxing arenas, luxury casinos, celebrity circles, and headline-making moments that blurred the line between promotion and performance art.One of the book’s most striking themes is the idea that boxing is not just a sport, but a business of perception. Rappaport reveals how hype, branding, media manipulation, and strategic storytelling often mattered as much as the fights themselves. His unconventional promotional tactics became legendary, including bringing a gorilla to Madison Square Garden for publicity, staging theatrical ring entrances, and orchestrating headline-grabbing stunts that turned boxing events into cultural spectacles.The memoir also provides rare insight into the inner workings of boxing’s most powerful figures and institutions. Rappaport recounts his battles and negotiations with industry titans such as Don King and Bob Arum, exposing the tension between promoters, managers, and fighters in a system often driven by profit over fairness.Despite the flamboyance and controversy surrounding his career, Rappaport positions himself as a fiercely loyal manager dedicated to protecting fighters and securing their financial independence. His management of athletes such as Ronnie Harris, Howard Davis Jr., and Gerry Cooney forms the emotional backbone of the narrative.The book’s structure mirrors the rhythm of a boxing match, with chapters presented as “Rounds” that guide readers through the stages of Rappaport’s life—from early ambition and rapid rise to reflection on legacy and change in the sport.“Boxing is not just about what happens in the ring,” the memoir suggests. “It is about who controls the story outside of it.”With its vivid storytelling, larger-than-life characters, and insider access to some of the most iconic moments in sports entertainment, I AM Rappaport captures an era when boxing was as much about theater as it was about athletic competition.The book also highlights Rappaport’s recognition within the sport, including his induction into the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame in 2016 alongside legends such as Howard Cosell and Rocky Graziano.Ultimately, I AM Rappaport tells the story of a man who didn’t just work within the boxing world but helped transform it into a stage where business, personality, and performance all came together. I AM Rappaport is available in print and digital formats About the AuthorsDennis Rappaport is a Brooklyn-born entrepreneur, boxing manager, and promoter whose career spans professional sports, real estate, and high-stakes negotiations. Known for his flamboyant promotional style and fearless approach to the boxing business, he managed and promoted some of the sport’s most notable fighters during one of boxing’s most celebrated eras. In 2016, he was inducted into the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame for his contributions to the sport. He currently resides in Floral Park, New York.Rich Gold is an author, documentary filmmaker, and scriptwriter specializing in biographies, sports, true crime, and entertainment storytelling. Recognized for his extensive research and cinematic narrative style, he has collaborated on numerous nonfiction projects across publishing and film. Gold resides in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.