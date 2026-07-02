IPIM Signs Agreement with STTE to Co-establish Three "Centres" to Boost High-Tech Industry Development

MACAU, July 2 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao SAR and Shanghai Technology Transfer Exchange Cross-border Technology Trade Center Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "STEX-IC") officially signed a strategic co-operation framework agreement yesterday (30 June) at the opening ceremony of the Global Offshore Technology Innovation Centre held in the Lingang New Area of Shanghai, and inaugurated the "Macao Offshore Technology Innovation (Shanghai) Centre" with the New Area’s representatives. Looking ahead, both parties will collaborate to establish the "Global Cross-border Technology Trade (Macao) Centre" and the "Global Offshore Technology Innovation (Macao) Centre" in Macao, with the aim of driving the high-quality development of the science and technology innovation industries in Shanghai and Macao.

Achieving "Macao Platform + Shanghai Resources + Global Market" with Complementary Resources and Strengths of Different Parties

A great number of representatives from domestic and overseas scientific research institutions, universities, financial institutions, and sci-tech enterprises attended the opening ceremony of the Global Offshore Technology Innovation Centre. Witnessed by all attendees, IPIM Director Larry Leung and STEX-IC General Manager Qu Lin signed the strategic co-operation agreement. Subsequently, alongside Zhu Xuming, Secretary of the Comprehensive Communist Party Committee of the Lingang New Area, they inaugurated the "Macao Offshore Technology Innovation (Shanghai) Centre", marking a new milestone in the technological, economic, and trade co-operation between Shanghai and Macao.

As the first physical implementation carrier of the bilateral co-operation, the "Macao Offshore Technology Innovation (Shanghai) Centre" will serve as an overseas expansion service hub in Shanghai for enterprises expanding into Macao, creating an institutionalised interactive platform for the two-way matchmaking of sci-tech resources between Shanghai and Macao. According to the agreement, both sides will fully leverage their respective advantages to collaboratively construct a cross-border technology trade service system. STEX-IC will introduce its national-level technology trading license and professional expertise to provide services in technology transfer and trading, intellectual property rights, and support for enterprises’ overseas expansion. Concurrently, IPIM will utilise Macao’s unique advantages—including its role as a China-Portuguese-speaking countries platform, its position as a dual-circulation node, its simple tax system, and favourable sci-tech policies—to create advantageous conditions for project implementation and alignment with international markets.

In the future, the two parties will collaborate to establish two major centres in Macao: first, the "Global Cross-border Technology Trade (Macao) Centre", which will explore innovative models for cross-border technology trading and offshore settlement; second, the "Global Offshore Technology Innovation (Macao) Centre", which will establish a Shanghai-Macao mechanism for the commercialisation of scientific and technological achievements and project incubation. This will attract high-quality sci-tech projects to settle in Macao, achieving the synergistic development of the "Macao Platform + Shanghai Resources + Global Market" and introducing new momentum in Macao's appropriate economic diversification.

STEX-IC is China's first permanent technology trading platform with an independent national license, serving as the operating entity of the Shanghai Technology Transfer Exchange Cross-border Technology Trade Centre. It currently possesses 11 parks and incubators, manages 23 municipal-level technology transfer agencies across 16 provinces and cities, and has deployed 19 overseas nodes. Its cumulative transaction volume for technology trade has reached RMB 113 billion. It has been dedicating itself to building a world-class cross-border technology trade hub that integrates technology trade, finance-tech, international channels, enterprise incubation, and talent services.

IPIM Visits Shanghai's Leading Enterprises and Scientific Research Universities to Expand Co-operation Network

During their stay in Shanghai, the IPIM delegation visited locally renowned enterprises and institutions. They called upon Fosun International to explore opportunities for co-operation in fields such as technological innovation, biomedicine, and cross-border investment. In addition, the delegation inspected Shanghai Ocean University and two high-tech enterprises with significant development potential, presenting Macao's business environment and latest industrial policies to attract more high-quality projects to settle in Macao.