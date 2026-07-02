IAM urges public to stop consumption of loose-packed noodle product found to contain excessive amount of heavy metal

MACAU, July 2 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has found that a sample of loose-packed egg noodle product for frying, collected from “Oficina de Massas San Tong Heng” in Travessa de Chan Loc, contained an excessive amount of the heavy metal lead during routine sample testing of food. IAM immediately followed up on the issue and ordered the establishment to stop selling, producing and supplying the affected product. The establishment is also required to reorganise the production and preparation process of the mentioned product until the safety and hygiene requirements are fulfilled and the re-inspection and test are passed. IAM will continue to follow up and investigate the case.

An amount of 0.432mg/kg of the heavy metal lead was detected in a sample of the affected loose-packed egg noodle product for frying, which exceeded the amount stipulated in the relevant regulations of Administrative Regulation no.23/2018 “Maximum Limits of Heavy Metal Contaminants in Food”. Lead is a type of heavy metal contaminant, and excessive ingestion may cause damage to the nervous system in humans. The amount of the heavy metal lead found in the sample of the affected product generally does not cause adverse effects to the public’s health under normal consumption, but it may pose a certain amount of risk on health for prolonged and excessive intake.

IAM reminds the food sector to comply with food safety and hygiene requirements, and have clear understanding about the correct processing and preparation methods of the products. The sector has the obligation to keep the invoices of incoming stock and sales records, so that the competent authorities can trace the source and flow of items when necessary. IAM also reminds consumers that they should maintain a balanced diet to avoid excessive intake of a substance caused by picky eating habits.