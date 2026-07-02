Cultural Affairs Bureau conducts regular inspection and maintenance works at the Ruins of St. Paul’s, closing the outdoor space and the VR exhibition to the public on 7 July
MACAU, July 2 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) conducts weeding removal and the regular inspection of the bronze statues of the façade of the Ruins of St. Paul’s twice a year. The first regular maintenance work of 2026 will be carried out on 7 July, from 6am to 6pm. Therefore, the forecourt area in front of the façade and the area of the Ruins of St. Paul’s (including the VR exhibition “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt) will be temporarily closed to the public.
In order to ensure public safety and carry out the referred works, barricades will be temporarily installed in the forecourt area and on the staircase of the Ruins of St. Paul’s, from 6pm on 6 July, separating the intervention area from the public.
For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320 during office hours.
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