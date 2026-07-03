Neural4D Launches AI 3D Agent, a Unified Panel for 3D, Image, and Video Generation

Neural4D's AI 3D Agent generates 3D models, images, and videos from a single prompt without switching workspaces. The AI 3D Agent workflow: scroll to reveal the panel, select a generation category, and generate a finished 3D asset. Generate 3D offers granular control over mesh quality, PBR materials, and polygon count, shown here on a wardrobe model with 3,125,860 triangles.

A generation panel pinned to the bottom of Neural4D Studio lets users create 3D models, images, or videos from a single prompt.

AI 3D Agent exists because the hardest part of creating is not the generation itself: it is the moment before you start.” — Feihu, CEO of Neural4D

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For creators working across 3D, image, and video, switching between generation tools is one of the most persistent friction points in an AI-assisted workflow. Neural4D, the AI creative platform developed by DreamTech, is eliminating that friction with the launch of AI 3D Agent : a unified generation panel pinned to the bottom of the Neural4D Studio interface that lets users describe what they need and instantly receive a finished 3D model, image, or video, without navigating away from a single page.How AI 3D Agent Works: Scroll, Select, GenerateAI 3D Agent lives inside Neural4D Studio. As users scroll past the first screen, the agent panel emerges from the bottom of the interface and stays fixed there for the remainder of the session, always accessible without any additional clicks or navigation. The panel offers three generation categories: Generate 3D, Generate Image, and Generate Video.Users select a category, type a natural-language description, and the agent routes the request automatically. The system generates the asset and redirects to the corresponding workspace where the result is ready for review, editing, or export. The input field also accepts reference images and @asset references, allowing users to anchor a new generation to a previously created model or uploaded photo."AI 3D Agent exists because the hardest part of creating is not the generation itself: it is the moment before you start. You open a tool, stare at a blank canvas, and wonder which workspace to use and which parameters to configure. AI 3D Agent collapses that decision into a single action. Describe what you need, and the platform handles everything else. For our 200K+ users, that means every session starts from momentum rather than hesitation." --- Feihu, CEO of Neural4DPrecision Control for 3D ModelingThe Generate 3D pipeline offers a level of parameter control suited to both rapid prototyping and production-ready asset creation. Users can toggle Texture and PBR (Physically Based Rendering) independently, giving artists direct control over surface fidelity without committing to a full render pass. Mesh Quality is selectable across Standard, High, and Extra High presets, and face count is fully adjustable between 500,000 and 2,000,000 polygons, a ceiling high enough to meet game engine and VFX pipeline requirements without a re-topology step. Creators can generate one to four variations per prompt and upload local images as structural references.Image Generation with GPT Image 2 and Nano Banana ProFor 2D asset creation, the Generate Image pipeline integrates two models: GPT Image 2 and Nano Banana Pro. Aspect ratios span 1:1, 16:9, 9:16, 4:3, and 3:4, covering everything from social content to cinematic compositions. Users can generate one to four variations per prompt and upload local images to direct the visual style or composition of the output.Cinematic Video Outputs Powered by Seedance 2.0Video generation is handled by the Seedance 2.0 model. Output resolution is selectable across 480P, 720P, and 1080P. Aspect ratio options match the image pipeline (1:1, 16:9, 9:16, 4:3, 3:4). Creators can set clip durations anywhere between 4 and 15 seconds, request up to four distinct takes per prompt, and upload a local image to define the opening frame or establish the visual tone of the sequence.Availability and PricingAI 3D Agent is available now to all Neural4D Studio users. Neural4D offers flexible access options: a 7-Day Pass is priced at $6.90 per week, and Professional plans start at $18 per month. Free users receive 50 Power per week. Paid plans provide higher generation concurrency and expanded options. Creators looking for reference models can also browse DIY3D for free community-contributed 3D files About Neural4DNeural4D is an AI-powered creative platform developed by DreamTech, serving a community of more than 200,000 registered users across gaming, e-commerce, AR/VR, design, and digital entertainment. The platform offers a full suite of generative tools including Text to Image, Text to Video, Text to 3D, Image to 3D, AI Texture, and AnimeArt, all built on proprietary spatial intelligence technology. Neural4D's mission is to empower creators worldwide to bring their ideas to life, from the first visual concept to the final production-ready asset.

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