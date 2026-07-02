Ayurveda Expert Elsa Ramos Elías Announces Book on the Physiology of Heartbreak

Elsa Ramos Elías, author of "She Chose Healing." Book cover of She Chose Healing, an Ayurvedic guide to healing from heartbreak.

Dating-app culture ignores what heartbreak does to the body. A new Ayurveda book maps the physiology of a breakup and how to recover. Sept 28.

We treat heartbreak as something to get over fast, and we ignore what it is doing to the body.” — Elsa Ramos Elías, author and Ayurveda specialist

MADRID, SPAIN, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elsa Ramos Elías, an Ayurveda expert and international speaker in women's health, will publish "She Chose Healing: The Ayurvedic Science of Healing from Heartbreak" on September 28, 2026. The book examines romantic separation as a measurable physiological process and offers an Ayurvedic method to move through it with less damage to the body and mind.

We live in a culture of dating apps and "next," where a breakup is something to get over quickly and post about later. The book argues that this framing ignores what separation does to the body. After a breakup, sleep, digestion, hormonal balance and the nervous system are all disrupted, and a person is no longer fully equipped to make clear, logical decisions. Ramos Elías draws on both Ayurvedic medicine and current understanding of the nervous system to explain what is happening and why awareness of it changes how a person recovers.

"When a relationship ends, the nervous system shifts into survival, and for a while you are not equipped to make clear decisions. We treat heartbreak as something to get over fast, and we ignore what it is doing to the body," said Elsa Ramos Elías, author and Ayurveda expert. "This book gives women a way to understand that process and to navigate it with a method, so the damage is smaller and the recovery is real."

Written for women who have never studied Ayurveda, "She Chose Healing" translates concepts such as dosha and nervous-system regulation into everyday language and practical steps. It covers what a breakup does to sleep and digestion, how to steady the body before making decisions, and daily practices to rebuild vital energy.

Ramos Elías first presented the protocol behind the book, “Rebuilding After Heartbreak: A Structured Ayurvedic Approach,” at a traditional medicine conference in Barcelona. Ayurveda works so well with heartbreak because it treats body and emotion as one system. One of its therapies, Hrid Basti, holds a warm pool of medicated oil over the heart, where the chest is allowed to soften and release what grief leaves behind. A small ring of dough forms a well on the chest, holding the warm oil in place over the heart for the length of the treatment. Ayurveda developed this therapy long before modern science found that the heart holds its own afferent neurons, sensory nerves that send signals back to the brain. The tradition already treated the heart as a physical place, not only a feeling, and gave it a real way back to calm. She will present it next in Tokyo in October 2026.

Readers can take a free Ayurvedic breakup assessment to see where they are in the process. "She Chose Healing: The Ayurvedic Science of Healing from Heartbreak" will be available on Amazon on September 28, 2026.

Elsa Ramos Elías is an expert in Ayurveda and women’s health and an international speaker on traditional medicine. After 15 years as an executive in a Japanese multinational, she trained with the Naram family and specialized in Panchakarma with clinical practice in India. She sees clients internationally through online consultations and has spoken at international conferences in Rome, Paris and Barcelona. Her work has been featured in Vogue USA, La Vanguardia and WeLife.

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