Excellent Webworld Powers New AI Mental Healthcare Platform Bringing Digital Therapy to Scale

Excellent Webworld developed an AI mental healthcare platform that enables secure, personalized, and stigma-free care while streamlining clinical workflows.

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excellent Webworld, an award-winning healthcare app development company specializing in AI healthcare solutions, developed an AI-powered mental healthcare platform with the aim of enabling healthcare providers to deliver evidence-based and personalized care through a secure digital platform.Designed by keeping a patient-first philosophy at the forefront, the platform enables confidential, secure, and stigma-free access to mental healthcare while helping healthcare providers deliver personalized patient care with the help of a connected digital experience.The AI-powered patient engagement software, developed in collaboration with a European healthcare startup, addresses one of the biggest challenges of modern-day mental healthcare, i.e., unifying fragmented patient journeys, administrative processes, and clinical workflows into a single intelligent system.The client’s vision for this project, when they first approached Excellent Webworld, was to build a patient-first experience where individuals can communicate with clinicians, access all the care facilities, and participate in treatment with confidence, convenience, and continuity.As the demand for safe AI in healthcare continues to rise, the mental health service provider was looking for a medical-grade, certified software that could support clinical decision-making without adding any operational complexity or risk.Excellent Webworld has been recognized as a trusted telemedicine app development company and a Top Clutch Health Wellness App Development Company in 2026 for its secure and stellar contribution to AI healthcare solutions like conversational AI, AI agents for healthcare, AI-powered EHRs, and so on. Which is why, unlike traditional healthcare software that focuses on digitizing individual processes, Excellent Webworld engineered a connected mental healthcare ecosystem.Following the specific request, the team of senior engineers at Excellent Webworld built a digital mental healthcare solution that combines real-time decision support, AI-assisted clinical documentation, and EU MDR-certified iCBT pathways to allow healthcare organizations to streamline patient onboarding, monitor patient progress, manage therapy programs, automate assessments, and strengthen patient engagement throughout the treatment.They approached the project by understanding how patients, clinicians, and therapists interact throughout the patient care journey before selecting technology around those workflows. The efforts resulted in a platform that combines secure communication, AI-powered assistance, AI-powered clinical note-taking with 99% accuracy, appointment management, clinical dashboards, and treatment planning into one unified experience.Every feature was designed to provide personalized patient care experiences, reduce administrative work, and improve collaboration between healthcare professionals while maintaining regulatory, privacy, and security compliance standards. Every interaction for the mental healthcare platform was designed by keeping data security and patient privacy at the center of everything, thereby protecting sensitive mental health information and ensuring secure collaboration between patients and doctors.The EU MDR Class IIa-certified AI-powered mental health software is deployed across leading healthcare systems serving patients throughout Scandinavia and Europe. It has, since launch, resolved one of the biggest barriers to mental healthcare, i.e., stigma, by providing patients with an accessible and secure digital environment where they can seek support, complete assessments, and attend sessions comfortably and confidently.“Our objective was not to build another ordinary healthcare software,” said Paresh Sagar, CEO of Excellent Webworld, in charge of the USA and Africa region operations and global capability centers. “We were keen to engineer a technology that helps healthcare professionals to spend more time in patient care and less time in administrative work. AI should uplift human care, not replace it entirely.”Developing such a digital mental healthcare platform needed to balance innovation with clinical reliability. The engineering team collaborated with stakeholders to design a scalable architecture that is capable of managing a growing patient population while also ensuring flexibility, accessibility, and security for future clinical advancements. The platform also incorporates intelligent automation to help healthcare providers with treatment workflows, documentation, progress tracking, and patient engagement to deliver care more efficiently without compromising the quality of the treatment, which is such a milestone.Celebrating it, the commander-in-chief of Excellent Webworld's Middle East & Europe operations, Mayur Panchal, CTO, said: “Successful mental healthcare platform development begins by understanding your target audience before deciding on technology. Every AI feature introduced into the platform was designed with the aim of solving an operational challenge while keeping clinicians at the focal point of every important decision. Never compromising on quality for the client and their end audience is our goal, and we strive to achieve it with 100% efficiency.”The project demonstrates Excellent Webworld’s broader approach to healthcare app development services, where user experience, business objectives, and clinical workflows guide every engineering decision from the early stages of product development. Rather than integrating AI for newness, the company focused on practical innovation that generates measurable business benefits and creates an impact for healthcare organizations & communities.“Healthcare organizations are actively looking for technology partners who understand both innovation and execution,” said Mahil Jasani, COO of Excellent Webworld, who oversees the APAC region. "Delivering a regulated AI-driven healthcare platform requires a disciplined engineering approach, one-to-one collaboration with clinical stakeholders, and long-term commitment to quality. This project showcases how we help healthcare organizations transform ambitious ideas into scalable and secure digital products that create long-lasting value for patients and providers.Excellent Webworld continues to collaborate with healthcare innovators to engineer intelligent digital healthcare solutions that simplify operations, improve patient experiences, and accelerate digital transformation. The successful launch of this mental healthcare platform further strengthen company’s portfolio of AI healthcare solutions built for highly regulated environments where trust, compliance, scalability, and security are of utmost important.About Excellent Webworld:Excellent Webworld is an AI-native software development company that specializes in providing digital solutions for funded startups, SMBs, enterprises, and government institutions. With 15+ years of experience and 300+ tech experts, the company is an expert in delivering services related to AI & machine learning, cloud, IT consulting, product engineering, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.Explore More From Our Healthcare Portfolio:1. FerMD: https://www.excellentwebworld.com/project/telemedicine-app-for-doctors-patients/ 2. OFM https://www.excellentwebworld.com/project/healthcare-app-for-men-portfolio/ 3. Veterinary Telemedicine App https://www.excellentwebworld.com/project/veterinary-telemedicine-app/ 4. AI Virtual Health Assistant Portfolio https://www.excellentwebworld.com/project/ai-virtual-health-assistant-portfolio/ Explore Our Complete Healthcare & Other Services Portfolio: https://www.excellentwebworld.com/our-work/ Contact for consultation: https://www.excellentwebworld.com/contact-us/

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