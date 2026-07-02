Fern Johnson Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fern Johnson, founder of Fenderson Management Group, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how intentional leadership, continuous growth, and embracing change can help professionals build lasting careers and meaningful legacies.Women in Power TV is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Johnson explores the 3L Principle—Learn, Leap, and Leverage—and explains how developing a growth mindset, overcoming career stagnation, and investing in others can create long-term leadership impact.Fern’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/fern-johnson

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