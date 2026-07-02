Siegfried & Roy Comedy Musical Shangri-La-La Heads to New York After BroadwayWorld Coverage

New Las Vegas musical comedy by Mike Meier and Peter Giambalvo plays Harrisburg, Midtown International Theater Festival, Rogue Theater Festival, and Philadelphia Fringe New Las Vegas musical comedy by Mike Meier and Peter Giambalvo plays Harrisburg, Midtown International Theater Festival, Rogue Theater Festival, and Philadelphia Fringe New Las Vegas musical comedy by Mike Meier and Peter Giambalvo plays Harrisburg, Midtown International Theater Festival, Rogue Theater Festival, and Philadelphia Fringe

New musical comedy by Mike Meier and Peter Giambalvo plays Harrisburg, Midtown International Theater Festival, Rogue Theater Festival, and Philadelphia Fringe.

This is a comedy about reinvention, ... Siegfried & Roy came to America and built a dream so large it needed white tigers, sequins, smoke, mirrors, and a 3,044-room hotel to contain it.” — Mike Meier, composer and co-writer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shangri-La-La , a new comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy, Las Vegas show-business mythology, immigrant reinvention, magic, ambition, white tigers, and the Mirage-era entertainment spectacle, is heading into a multi-city festival run with performances in Harrisburg, New York City, a digital presentation through Rogue Theater Festival, and Philadelphia Fringe.Written by Mike Meier and Peter Giambalvo, Shangri-La-La is a fast-moving one-hour musical comedy filled with original songs, Vegas glamour, impossible dreams, outrageous costumes, Bugsy Siegel, Steve Wynn, friendship, spectacle, and just enough tiger danger to keep everyone alert.The musical takes audiences inside the illusion machine of Las Vegas, where two outsiders transform themselves into global icons and help reshape the image of the Strip. It is a story about ambition, reinvention, spectacle, mythmaking, and the strange American alchemy that turns risk, rhinestones, and show business into legend.The festival version of Shangri-La-La focuses on the dazzling creation myth of Siegfried & Roy at Steve Wynn’s Mirage Hotel, leaving the courtroom behind and leaning into comedy, music, and the theatrical excess of the Vegas dream. The result is part satire, part show-business fable, and part love letter to performers reckless enough to imagine a bigger life.“This is a comedy about reinvention,” said writer-composer Mike Meier. “Siegfried & Roy came to America and built a dream so large it needed white tigers, sequins, smoke, mirrors, and a 3,000-room hotel to contain it. That is musical theater material.”The show has recently drawn attention from theater and entertainment outlets, including BroadwayWorld, NYCPlaywrights, TheaterMania, StageBuddy, and CityGuideNY.Upcoming Festival Appearances:Harrisburg Fringe FestivalJuly 19, 2026Gamut TheatreHarrisburg, PennsylvaniaTickets: https://harrisburg.ssboxoffice.com/events/? Midtown International Theatre FestivalJuly 25 and 26, 2026American Theatre of ActorsNew York CityTickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shangri-la-la-a-comedy-musical-about-siegfried-roy-tickets-1989267183696?aff=odcleoeventsincollection Rogue Theater FestivalDigital / Online Festival PresentationJuly 2026Tickets: https://cur8.com/17616/project/139957 Philadelphia Fringe FestivalSeptember 27, 2026 — 3:00 PM and 6:00 PMSideQuest Theater at The Adrienne Theater2030 Sansom StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19103Website: https://phillyfringe.org/ Tickets for the New York performances are available through Eventbrite. Friends, theater lovers, and supporters may use discount code siib for 50% off New York tickets.About Shangri-La-LaShangri-La-La is written by Mike Meier and Peter Giambalvo. The one-hour festival version is designed for audiences who love musical comedy, Las Vegas history, show-business mythology, immigrant reinvention stories, magic, fame, illusion, and theatrical trouble with a wink.More information: themikemeier.com/shangri-la-la-la-musical

Here is a sneak peek for SHANGRI-LA-LA, a fast, funny, 1-hour comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy, Las Vegas magic, showbiz ambition, backstage scandal...

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