Clay and Sway by Duali by Duali Studio Wins Bronze in A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards

Clay and Sway by Duali

Duali Studio Receives Bronze A' Design Award for Clay and Sway, a Porcelain Mug Fusing Clay and Textile

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Clay and Sway by Duali , a porcelain mug created by Duali Studio , as a Bronze winner in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. The A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Award is a highly respected recognition within the kitchenware and design fields, granted to works that demonstrate creativity, technical merit, and practical value. This distinction places Clay and Sway by Duali among a curated group of designs acknowledged through a rigorous evaluation process. The recognition reflects the careful development and thoughtful execution behind the work. It also affirms the standing of Duali Studio as a contributor to contemporary tableware design.The A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Award holds relevance for the kitchenware industry and for the people who use everyday objects, as it highlights designs that combine function with sensory engagement. Clay and Sway by Duali responds to a growing interest in tableware that brings personality and tactile richness to daily rituals. The mug aligns with current trends favoring handcrafted, individualized pieces over uniform mass production. For users, the design offers a functional coffee mug with a distinctive character, while for the industry it illustrates how traditional materials can be reconsidered through new combinations. The work demonstrates how utility and emotional resonance can coexist in a single object.Clay and Sway by Duali is a minimalist porcelain canvas made dramatic with a spontaneous, hand splattered ink pattern that ensures no two mugs are ever identical. The half-moon handle features textile tassels that are not merely glued on; instead, they are meticulously threaded and hand-tied into precision-drilled apertures integrated directly into the handle during its formation. This approach creates a clean and honest connection between the rigid porcelain and the soft, moving textile. As a first-of-its-kind mug that fuses porcelain and textile into a functional drinking vessel, the work establishes a dialogue between two opposing yet harmonious elements. The handle curvature and tassel weight were calculated to ensure balance and to prevent strain on the wrist.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition may inform future directions for Duali Studio, encouraging continued exploration of material contrasts and craft-led production. The acknowledgment supports the brand in pursuing further innovation in tableware that merges tradition with new techniques. It also serves as motivation for the studio's team to maintain its standards of craftsmanship and conceptual depth. By celebrating the harmonious coexistence of opposing elements, Duali Studio may inspire additional work that brings a sense of life to static objects.Team MembersClay and Sway by Duali was developed by Duali Studio, with Nishi Patel, Devika Mistry, and Preeti Nag contributing to the design, research, and craftsmanship of the work, including textile testing, ergonomic prototyping, and intricate thread work.Interested parties may learn more about Clay and Sway by Duali, view the design in detail, and discover more about its creators at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Duali StudioDuali Studio is a distinctly creative tableware brand that celebrates the harmonious coexistence of opposing elements. Unlike conventional luxury homeware, Duali products are conversation starters that blend tradition with innovation and simplicity with complexity, allowing people to experience the beauty of duality in every piece. The name Duali comes from the word duality, representing the two-sided nature of things, a concept the brand reflects, experiences, and lives every day. Its philosophy embraces the multifaceted and ever-evolving nature of life, celebrating the dance of opposites as a harmonious exchange rather than a battle. Through this approach, Duali Studio invites people to appreciate the fragility and resilience present in everyday objects.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. It recognizes the dedication and skill of designers whose work stands out for thoughtful development and considered use of materials and technology. Evaluated against criteria including innovative functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, material quality, durability and longevity, user-friendliness, environmental impact, cultural relevance, and design originality, these designs are acknowledged for professional execution and their potential to influence industry standards positively. Works bestowed with this title combine strong technical characteristics with tasteful creative skill and careful attention to detail. The Bronze A' Design Award highlights a designer's ability to blend form and function in ways that contribute to quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Award is an esteemed kitchenware competition that welcomes kitchenware designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential entities within the kitchenware and interior design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted upon according to pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, kitchenware industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized across all industries since 2008, now in its 18th year, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://kitchenwaredesignawards.com

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