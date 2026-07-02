As I Remember Them by Bowen Shen Wins Bronze A' Generative Design Award

As I Remember Them

Generative Art Series Reconstructing Childhood Memory Through AI-Assisted Image Making Receives International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced As I Remember Them by Bowen Shen as a Bronze winner in the Generative , Algorithmic, Parametric and AI-Assisted Design category. As I Remember Them is a generative art series that visualizes fragments of memory, emotion, and longing, reconstructing the past through the lens of imagination. The A' Design Award is one of the highly respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of design, and recognition within the generative design category positions this work among notable contributions to the discipline. This distinction acknowledges the thoughtful development and creative skill demonstrated throughout the project. The achievement highlights the growing role of human-centered approaches within AI-assisted visual storytelling.The recognition of As I Remember Them holds relevance for designers, practitioners, and audiences engaged with generative methods, as it addresses a question central to current industry discussion: how artificial intelligence can represent personal and culturally specific experience. By demonstrating that structured prompting can reduce emotional flatness in AI-generated imagery, the work offers a practical reference for those working at the intersection of technology and emotion. The project aligns with evolving standards in generative design, where intentionality and editorial control shape outcomes. For the wider community, it illustrates how AI tools may serve memory, identity, and storytelling rather than function alone.As I Remember Them depicts everyday childhood moments drawn from lived experience in Northern China, including school recess, quiet summer afternoons at home, and New Year celebrations. Created with MidJourney through iterative prompting and reference-based descriptions, the series was further refined in Photoshop through compositing, retouching, and color adjustments to align with the artist's emotional intent. The work prioritizes realism while embracing subtle visual irregularities that reflect how memory preserves feeling rather than exact detail. To render these culturally specific scenes, Bowen Shen broke each setting into elements, sourced references, and refined prompts across repeated cycles. The decision of when to embrace AI distortions became both the central obstacle and the creative breakthrough.This Bronze A' Design Award recognition may inform future explorations into emotionally resonant and culturally grounded generative work. The distinction offers encouragement to continue developing methods that balance technical control with human meaning, contributing to broader conversations about ethical and human-centered AI use. As a milestone within an ongoing practice-based creative research, the recognition serves as motivation to refine techniques and pursue further experimentation in visual storytelling.Interested parties may learn more about As I Remember Them, view the design in detail, and discover more about its creator at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Bowen ShenBowen Shen is a multidisciplinary designer and visual storyteller based in New York City. With roots in Northern China, Bowen's creative journey began with a deep love for drawing and painting, an early passion that continues to inform her work today. Beyond her daily role as a Product Designer, she remains deeply engaged in visual art and generative experimentation. Bowen Shen is based in the United States of America.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. Within the Generative, Algorithmic, Parametric and AI-Assisted Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovative concept application, algorithmic complexity, aesthetic appeal, design originality, cultural sensitivity, user experience enhancement, technological advancement integration, and ethical design practices. The designation recognizes the skill and dedication of designers whose work reflects thoughtful development and considered use of materials and technology. Bronze A' Design Award designated works combine strong technical characteristics with tasteful creative skill and careful attention to detail. This recognition reflects professional execution and the potential to influence industry standards in a positive manner.About A' Design AwardThe A' Generative, Algorithmic and Parametric Design Award is a juried design competition that welcomes a diverse range of participants, including designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and other entities operating within the generative, algorithmic and parametric design field. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated against pre-established criteria by a world-class jury panel composed of design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists. Organized across all industries and open to entries from all countries, the A' Design Award has been held annually since 2008 and is now in its 18th year. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://generativedesignawards.com

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