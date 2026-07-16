Anita ;axel Jones in DEsigner Diana Mahrach's Green Gown and Designer'snDee Dee Tufts Gold Ensemble

The five feet, nine inch, 130 lbs. 24 inch waist Anita Axel Jones is stunning and approachable

I actually enjoyed the four hour video shoot, after convincing myself that my goal is to attract more Black African Americans and other people of color to ice-skate.” — Anita Axel Jone

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANITA AXEL JONES' POWERFUL SYNTHETIC ICE-SKATING SECRET REVEALED A MONTH SHE SPONSORS A LOCAL MISS BLACK AMERICA PAGEANTIce-skating has a new twist since Champion ice-skater, author, Super Lips Cosmetics' Model/CEO of her Anita Axel Jones Corp. video exposed a powerful secret to her ice skating success. Anita reveals never-seen-before ice-skating techniques, on synthetic ice, inside her ice-skating room within her privately owned NJ condo.In recent years the 70 plus, medals ice-skating champion Anita Axel Jones' was reassured by her publicist and booking agent not to publicize what was considered factual about her vague mention that she does practice challenging routines inside her private condo's portable and synthetic ice-skating rink. She explained how she strives to become the world's first female winner in her ice skating age group for the double axel jump, by practicing privately in her home, and publicly, at New York and Jersey ice-skating rinks."I actually enjoyed the four hour video shoot, after convincing myself that my goal is to attract more Black African Americans and other people of color to ice-skate. Therefore, this video should help people feel comfortable without fearfully practicing at an ice skating rink. Hockey players and ice-skaters have improved their success by practicing with on portable synthetic ice skating rinks in their backyards, basements, recreation rooms and swimming pools.This year has been replete with career highs for Anita. In February 2026 she received the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce's "Entreprenuer of the Year Award." She also introduced her “Why Anita Jones donates 10% of Super Lips Cosmetics sales to Music Brings Life’s non-profit YouTube video. Anita also graced the runway modeling during Rev. Al Sharpton’s 2026 Annual Fashion Extravaganza. She finalized her option to become a sponsor and celebrity model for the 2026 Miss Black America’s Montclair, NJ Pageant.Following her American Way, NJ spring bridal and prom modeling assignment for Diana Mahrach, one of NYC's top coture designers, (whom Anita serves as her ambassador model) two months later another photo shoot occurred for a top local tv station. During this year's pageant in Montclair, NJ, I will model a Diana Mahrach, and a pageant designer's original. Diana Mahrach's showroom also displays my Anita Axel Jones' Super Lips all natural, fragrance-free cosmetics." -END -For more Information

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