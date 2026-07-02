Deputy Assistant Secretary of War James R Mismash Keynotes 2026 American Small Business Contracting Summit

Deputy Assistant Secrertary of War James R Mismash

Addresses Small Businesses Attending from Throughout the United States

Thank you to the Defense Leadership Forum for bringing us all together” — Deputy Assistant Secretary of War James R. Mismash

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deputy Assistant Secretary of War James Mismash provided the Keynote Address at this week's 2026 American Small Business Contracting Summit. Speaking to small businesses gathered from throughout the United States, Mismash stated, "Thank you to the Defense Leadership Forum for bringing us all together."In his Keynote Address, Mismash told the crowd that the Department of War and his office have pumped in more than $140 billion to small businesses nationwide. Mismash emphasized the important role that small businesses are playing in developing new services and products for the Department of War and the need for acquisition speed.Top officials are participating from the U.S. Department of War , Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, USMC, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Treasury Department, DHS, GSA, DCAA, EPA, and SBIR.House Small Business Committee Chairman Roger Williams provided the Congressional Opening Address.Top Summit corporate sponsors include USFCR, Carahsoft, RADICL, and ESPRESSO LABS. Prime defense contractors looking for subcontractors include SAIC, Boeing, General Dynamics, and SOSi.The 2026 Small Business Contracting Summit is organized by the Defense Leadership Forum (DLF), a public service organization which brings together Members of Congress, officials from the U.S. Department of War and other federal agencies and offices, prime defense contractors, and small businesses. DLF scheduled the American Small Business Contracting Summit this week to celebrate our country's 250th birthday and the important role small businesses have played to help make America safe and prosperous.

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