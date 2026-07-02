Australian Cybersecurity Innovators RST Cloud and SharePass Partner to Strengthen Secure Information Sharing for SecOps

Cybersecurity is not only about identifying threats, but also about ensuring that sensitive information is handled securely throughout its lifecycle” — Yury Sergeev, Director at RST Cloud

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RST Cloud, a provider of Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) and threat data enrichment solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with SharePass, an Australian secure secret-sharing platform. The partnership pairs RST Cloud's threat intelligence expertise with SharePass's secure communication technology to help organisations protect sensitive information and streamline the secure exchange of credentials.

As organisations increasingly rely on distributed teams, third-party vendors, and global collaboration, securely transmitting passwords, API keys, incident response artifacts, and other confidential data has become a growing challenge. Traditional methods such as email, chat applications, and shared documents often expose organisations to unnecessary risk.

Through the collaboration, RST Cloud has adopted SharePass as its preferred platform for the secure exchange of passwords and sensitive operational information, while contributing its CTI expertise to help strengthen the security posture of SharePass deployments and integrations.

"By partnering with RST Cloud, we are strengthening our secure information-sharing capabilities with an additional threat intelligence layer," said Yuri Miloslavskiy CEO of SharePass. "This collaboration enhances the security ecosystem around our platform and helps customers adopt best practices for protecting sensitive information."

"Cybersecurity is not only about identifying threats, but also about ensuring that sensitive information is handled securely throughout its lifecycle," said Yury Sergeev, Director at RST Cloud.

The collaboration reflects a shared vision of reducing cyber risk through a combination of threat intelligence, security automation, and secure communications. Organisations can now benefit from a trusted workflow in which threat intelligence operations, incident response activities, and day-to-day credential sharing are supported by both actionable CTI insights and purpose-built security controls.

The partnership also highlights the growing strength of Australia's cybersecurity and technology ecosystem. As Australian-founded companies with a shared commitment to innovation and security, RST Cloud and SharePass are combining their expertise to help organisations worldwide strengthen their cyber resilience and securely manage sensitive information.

About RST Cloud

RST Cloud is a global cyber threat intelligence company that delivers AI-ready threat intelligence, automated threat data enrichment, noise reduction, security research, and threat-hunting automation solutions. It provides high-quality, machine-readable, and actionable intelligence designed for both human analysts and AI agents. This empowers mid-enterprise and enterprise organisations, MSSPs, CERTs, and security vendors to identify, prioritise, and mitigate cyber threats at scale. Its intelligence feeds and enrichment services support security operations, threat hunting, fraud prevention, vulnerability management, and incident response programs worldwide.

About SharePass

SharePass is a secure secret-sharing and communication platform that enables organisations and individuals to safely exchange passwords, credentials, API keys, and other confidential information. The platform secures sensitive data through encrypted sharing mechanisms, delivering it via protected links with configurable security controls including expiration policies, access restrictions, and authentication options.

Shared secrets remain accessible only to authorised parties, minimizing digital exposure and reducing the risk of credential compromise. SharePass also supports enterprise-grade security features such as Single Sign-On (SSO), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and API integrations for secure workflow automation.



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