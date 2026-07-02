Chifuyu by Yuto Yamada Wins Bronze in A' Furniture Design Award

Chifuyu

Yuto Yamada Receives Bronze A' Design Award for the Floating Chifuyu Living Center Table

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Chifuyu, a living center table designed by Yuto Yamada , as a Bronze winner in the Furniture Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious design recognitions, and the Furniture Design category is a highly respected program within the furniture industry. Through a rigorous and impartial evaluation process, Chifuyu was acknowledged as an outstanding example of good design. This recognition places the work among a select group of designs distinguished for their creativity and practicality. The achievement reflects considerable dedication and skill on the part of its designer.The recognition of Chifuyu holds meaning not only for Yuto Yamada but also for the broader furniture industry and the people who live with thoughtfully made objects. As contemporary interiors increasingly favor pieces that combine sculptural presence with everyday usefulness, Chifuyu responds to a growing appreciation for furniture that feels both refined and surprising. The design aligns with industry interest in expressive forms achieved through careful engineering and material exploration. For users, the table offers a functional surface within the living space while introducing a distinctive visual character. For the industry, it demonstrates how a clear conceptual vision can be brought to physical form through collaborative problem solving.Chifuyu is defined by a curving single piece of leather that creates a sense of floating, giving the table an almost gravity defying appearance. The form originated from an image of two pieces of leather suspended in mid air, a vision the designer pursued until the final shape was resolved. To achieve the complex tertiary surface, the team employed perforated metal, allowing the structure to hold its curved geometry while preserving the impression of lightness. The result is a center table that appears suspended, bringing a touch of the extraordinary to daily life. Its balance of sculptural expression and material craftsmanship sets it apart within its segment.This Bronze A' Design Award recognition may serve as encouragement for Yuto Yamada to continue exploring the relationship between form, material, and engineering in future projects. The acknowledgment highlights the value of persistence through technical challenges, particularly the difficulty of expressing and realizing a cubic surface alongside skilled engineers. By demonstrating that an ambitious concept can be carefully realized, the work may inspire further experimentation with unconventional structures and materials. The recognition reinforces a commitment to design that is both imaginative and considered.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, view additional details, and explore the work of its designer at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Chifuyu Living Center TableChifuyu is a living center table designed by Yuto Yamada, conceived from the idea of leather suspended in mid air. Its curving single piece of leather, supported through the use of perforated metal to realize a complex tertiary surface, creates a floating, gravity defying impression. The design was developed through repeated discussions with engineers to resolve significant technical challenges and to bring an extraordinary quality to everyday living spaces.About Yuto YamadaYuto Yamada is a designer whose work explores the intersection of conceptual vision and material realization. In creating Chifuyu, Yuto Yamada pursued an image of two pieces of leather suspended in mid air and collaborated closely with engineers to achieve the demanding cubic surface, seeking the correct solution through continued refinement until completion.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. Within the Furniture Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovative use of material, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality and usability, durability and longevity, environmental sustainability, originality and creativity, space optimization, craftsmanship excellence, and user experience enhancement. This recognition acknowledges designers whose work reflects thoughtful development and a careful balance of form and function. Designs honored with this distinction are regarded as professional and innovative contributions that combine strong technical characteristics with tasteful creative skill. The award highlights solutions that offer meaningful improvements to quality of life and reflect the experience and resourcefulness of their designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is a highly regarded competition that welcomes a broad range of participants, including furniture designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands within the furniture and interior design fields. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer review process and voted on according to pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, furniture industry experts, academics, and journalists. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://furnituredesigncompetition.com

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