Gnt by Guliz Tavukcuoglu Wins Bronze at A' Interior Design Awards

Gnt

Compact High-Ceiling Office Reconfigured Through Steel Mezzanine and Integrated Spatial Systems

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Gnt, an interior design office by Guliz Tavukcuoglu, as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the highly respected international design competitions , recognizing accomplished work within the interior design field through a rigorous evaluation process. This designation reflects the considered quality of Gnt and its thoughtful contribution to contemporary interior practice. Selection for the Bronze A' Design Award places Gnt among projects acknowledged for creativity, technical competence, and practical value. The recognition affirms the careful balance of form and function achieved within a demanding spatial context.The recognition of Gnt holds relevance for an interior industry increasingly focused on spatial efficiency and the meaningful use of compact footprints. As urban workspaces continue to shrink while functional expectations grow, the project offers a clear demonstration of how multiple requirements can be resolved within a limited area. By integrating concealed systems within fixed structures, the design reduces visual clutter and improves usability, addressing a common challenge for practitioners and clients alike. The approach aligns with current movements toward clarity, material honesty, and considered vertical expansion. For users and stakeholders, the result is a workspace that maintains continuity and atmosphere without sacrificing capability.Gnt reconfigures a 25 square meter interior with a 5.5 meter ceiling into a highly integrated workspace. A steel mezzanine without side wall connections enables vertical expansion while preserving spatial continuity, supported only by the floor due to structural constraints. Transparent elements, mirrored surfaces, a sculptural staircase, and vertical lighting emphasize height, openness, and spatial perception. Material contrast between block marble and solid wood informs the balance between density, warmth, and atmosphere. Hidden elements such as a sink, television, and storage are concealed within fixed structures, achieved through custom detailing, precision manufacturing, and on-site adjustments.The Bronze A' Design Award offers meaningful momentum for the continued development of Gnt Interior Architecture and its design philosophy. The recognition reinforces an approach grounded in spatial clarity, material sensitivity, and the integration of concealed systems, encouraging further exploration in compact and high-ceiling environments. It also supports the studio's ongoing investigation into how complexity can be resolved within calm, continuous spatial expressions. As a point of reference, the project may inform future work across residential, office, retail, and restaurant scales, while motivating the team to maintain precision and considered detailing in projects to come.Team MembersGnt was designed by Guliz Tavukcuoglu, who served as interior architect responsible for the concept, spatial planning, mezzanine integration, material selection, and detailed coordination with engineers throughout the project.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, its features, and its designer at the dedicated page hosted by the A' Design Award.About Guliz TavukcuogluH. Guliz Tavukcuoglu, born in Istanbul in 1973, worked as an interior architect responsible for design, project, and turnkey applications between 1994 and 2002. In 2007, she founded GNT Interior Architecture Design Project Implementation Industry and Trade Limited Company to realize her original designs through her own organization. She completed her master's degree in 2011 with a thesis titled Effects of Corporate Identity on Space Design, deepening her focus on identity and space. In 2025, to mark her thirtieth year in the profession, she developed the Gul'iz collection, exploring light-transmitting porcelain and brass within sculptural lighting objects.About GNT Interior ArchitectureGNT Interior Architecture is an Istanbul-based design office led by award-winning interior architect Guliz Tavukcuoglu, with a professional practice spanning more than thirty years. The studio approaches space as an experience shaped through perception and identity, focusing on the relationships between detail, proportion, and material across residential, office, restaurant, and commercial projects. Rather than directly translating brand or user identity into space, the practice reinterprets it through a distinct spatial language balancing simplicity and layering, the visible and the concealed. The office also extends its approach into product scale through lighting and furniture collections, including the Gul'iz Collection, whose first piece, Gala, received recognition in the Lighting Design category at the 2025 A' Design Award. Services include interior architecture concept development, technical and implementation projects, 3D visualization, project management, site supervision, and custom lighting, furniture, and product design.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Entries are assessed against established criteria including innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, lighting design proficiency, sustainable design practice, ergonomic consideration, space optimization, and attention to detail. The recognition acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers whose work reflects professional execution and the potential to influence industry standards positively. Designs awarded this designation are regarded as well-considered and resourceful contributions that combine technical strength with thoughtful creative application. Bronze A' Design Award recipients are recognized for solutions that support quality of life improvements through careful and informed design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition promoting excellence and innovation within the interior design industry, welcoming visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, furniture manufacturers, and influential brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate each submission against pre-established criteria. Organized since 2008 and now in its eighteenth year, the A' Design Award is an international juried competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at the following url: https://interiordesigncompetition.com

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