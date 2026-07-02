Vertical Chiropractic Named Finalist for Sarasota Small Business of the Year, Elevating the Standard for Care

2026 Small Business of the Year Finalist

Sarasota's Vertical Chiropractic® Named 2026 Small Business Finalist for Its Revolutionary Approach to Root-Cause Healthcare & Full-Body Precision Care.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertical ChiropracticSarasota has officially been named a finalist for the prestigious 2026 Small Business of the Year Award by the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce . Celebrating elite community leadership and market excellence, this recognition highlights the healing center's profound impact on local healthcare through its uncompromising commitment to precise, full-body structural chiropractic care.Under the leadership of Dr. Bobby Fano, DC, MS, Vertical Chiropractichas established itself not as a high-volume symptom management clinic, but as Sarasota’s premier destination for root-cause structural correction. Specializing in the world-renowned Gonstead Technique and advanced extremity protocols, the practice focuses on identifying and correcting structural misalignments to restore native nervous system function and unlock human performance. "This nomination validates a massive paradigm shift happening in Sarasota," says Dr. Bobby Fano, DC. "People are tired of chasing pain with temporary patches. They are demanding measurable health outcomes.Whether it is an elite athlete optimizing biomechanics, a mother seeking specialized perinatal or pediatric care, or a family committed to long-term wellness, our community is choosing clinical precision over temporary relief." As Sarasota celebrates innovation and lasting success, Vertical Chiropracticcontinues to lead the region's healthcare landscape by offering a premium, corrective care model that prioritizes patient value, clinical results, and radical transparency. Families, high performers, and individuals seeking to resolve acute and chronic issues at the source can learn more or request a comprehensive structural assessment by visiting Vertical Chiropractic of Sarasota

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