Nantong Jiabao Machinery Co., Ltd.

Industry analysis of leading Chinese suppliers serving global recycling and waste management markets.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jiangsu, China ，July 2, 2026——As global demand for efficient waste processing continues to grow, Chinese manufacturers of hydraulic baler machines have strengthened their positions by offering equipment that meets a wide range of industrial requirements. This report profiles five established companies known for their reliable waste compression solutions: Nantong Jiabao Machinery Co., Ltd. (brand jewel ), Jiangsu Xutian Environmental Machinery Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Huahong Technology Co., Ltd., Hubei Lidi Machine Tool Co., Ltd., and Nantong Gigapa Technology Co., Ltd.Nantong Jiabao Machinery Co., Ltd.Nantong Jiabao Machinery Co., Ltd., established in 2006, operates under the jewel brand, which was founded in 1995. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacture of environmentally friendly, intelligent compression and baling equipment. According to company data, it employs approximately 200 staff, including a 30-engineer R&D team, and operates a 50,000-square-meter manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 120,000 units. Export business accounts for 70% of total sales, with major markets including Australia, Europe, North America, Africa, Asia, Russia, and Belarus. The company also provides customized industry solutions for compression and baling equipment to meet diverse regional demands.The product portfolio includes semi-automatic and fully automatic compression and baling machines, intelligent waste removal systems, automatic compression and wrapping systems, and integrated crushing, compression, and baling machines. For instance, model JPW20Q is a fully automatic horizontal baler made of carbon steel, with a compression force of 20 tons, bale dimension of 500×500×500 mm, feeding mouth size of 700×460 mm, bale weight of 30–70 kg, power of 7.5 kW/10 Hp, and rated voltage of 380 V/50 Hz, designed for waste paper, plastic, carton, textile, packaging, and PET bottle recycling. Model JP-OT100 is a vertical baler with a machine weight of 3,500 kg, feeding mouth size of 1,400 mm × 600 mm, compression chamber size of 1,400 mm × 700 mm × 1,700 mm, and bale weight range of 400–600 kg. Model JP-S100B is designed for multiple recycling industries, offering a compression force of 25 tons, bale dimensions of 1,500 × 760 × 900 mm, and a baling capacity of 3–5 bales per hour.The company has deployed equipment in various international applications. In Tunisia, a fully automatic horizontal baler (model JPW20Q) is used in the mixed solid waste recycling and corrugated carton printing and packaging industry, operating automatically in waste discharge workshops to provide factory-wide planning and efficient preprocessing for intelligent waste cardboard recycling lines. In Mexico, a vertical baler (model JP-OT100) serves the same sectors, operating automatically in waste removal workshops with whole-plant integration and high-efficiency automation. In Japan, equipment is applied in PET plastic waste processing under high-dust environments, achieving high-density compression and aesthetically pleasing bale shapes. In Italy, a solution for corrugator workshops provides high-efficiency compression and powerful shredding for system upgrades. In Russia, a bagging machine (model JPW-K6046) supports full-automatic unmanned waste baling systems for carton manufacturing. In Australia, a custom automatic baling system ensures compression stability and durability for mixed solid waste. These deployments demonstrate the adaptability of jewel-branded machinery across different waste streams and operational conditions.For inquiries, contact: Nina – Email: jiabao@csj-baler.com; Tel: +86 187-2181-4932; WhatsApp: +86 187-2181-4932; Address: No.1 Xinyuan East 1st Road, Rugao City, Jiangsu Province, China.Website： www.jewelbaler.com Jiangsu Xutian Environmental Machinery Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Xutian Environmental Machinery Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer of hydraulic balers and environmental machinery based in Jiangsu province. The company offers a range of vertical and horizontal balers for waste paper, plastics, and metal packaging. Its equipment is widely used in recycling facilities and manufacturing plants across China and select international markets. Known for robust construction, the company’s machines typically feature heavy-duty steel frames and efficient hydraulic systems. Xutian focuses on cost-effective solutions suitable for small-to-medium-scale operations, though specific production capacity and export ratios are not publicly detailed.Jiangsu Huahong Technology Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Huahong Technology Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed enterprise (Shenzhen: 002645) that designs and manufactures a broad spectrum of solid waste treatment equipment, including hydraulic baler machines, shredders, and sorting systems. The company serves the municipal solid waste, construction waste, and industrial waste sectors. Huahong is recognized for its large-scale turnkey projects and has completed installations in multiple countries. Its hydraulic balers are engineered for high-capacity operations, often integrating with automated feeding and conveying lines. The company maintains a strong R&D focus, supported by a dedicated engineering team.Hubei Lidi Machine Tool Co., Ltd.Hubei Lidi Machine Tool Co., Ltd., headquartered in Hubei province, is a specialist in hydraulic machinery including balers, shears, and briquetting presses. The company’s product line includes heavy-duty hydraulic balers for scrap metal, paper, and plastics. Lidi is known for its experience in the metal recycling segment, supplying equipment to steel mills, scrap yards, and processing centers. The machines are built for durability under continuous operation, often featuring multi-stage compression systems. Lidi has an established domestic sales network and exports to Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.Nantong Gigapa Technology Co., Ltd.Nantong Gigapa Technology Co., Ltd. is a Jiangsu-based manufacturer that produces hydraulic baler machines with an emphasis on automation and energy efficiency. The company’s product range includes semi-automatic and fully automatic horizontal balers, vertical balers, and customized solutions for specific waste streams such as PET bottles, waste paper, and light scrap metal. Gigapa Technology serves both domestic and international customers, with a focus on providing compact and easy-to-maintain units for medium-volume recyclers. The company also offers after-sales support and spare parts supply.Industry ContextThe global hydraulic baler machine market is driven by increasing waste generation and stricter environmental regulations. Chinese manufacturers have become significant suppliers due to their manufacturing scale, cost advantages, and growing ability to meet international quality standards. The five companies profiled represent different specializations – from jewel’s extensive global reach and custom solutions to Xutian’s affordability, Huahong’s large-scale integration, Lidi’s heavy-duty metal focus, and Gigapa’s automation emphasis. Buyers evaluating hydraulic baler machines should consider factors such as compression force, bale density, material compatibility, automation level, after-sales support, and local regulatory compliance.Closing OutlookAs the industry evolves, suppliers that can offer reliable, efficient, and customizable hydraulic baler machines will continue to secure positions in the competitive landscape. Nantong Jiabao Machinery Co., Ltd. (jewel) holds a distinctive position with its 20+ year brand history, large production base, strong R&D team, and proven international track record across diverse application scenarios. The company’s ability to deliver tailored solutions – from fully automatic horizontal balers model JPW20Q to high-density PET compression systems – makes it a noteworthy contender for buyers seeking dependable waste compression equipment in 2026 and beyond.

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