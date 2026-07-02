Rocket Lawyer Featured in USA TODAY “America 250” Docuseries Highlighting the Future of Legal Access

New series which premiered July 1 explores how Rocket Lawyer is expanding access to affordable legal services for small businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide.

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocket Lawyer , a leading provider of affordable online legal services, today announced its participation in A250, a new USA TODAY docuseries examining how companies are transforming industries as the U.S. approaches its 250th anniversary. Premiering July 1, the series will spotlight how Rocket Lawyer is expanding access to legal protection for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals by combining technology with human expertise.As the U.S. approaches its 250th anniversary, the series highlights how Rocket Lawyer is helping shape the future of legal support and the role innovation plays in expanding access to essential legal services.Rocket Lawyer’s mission builds on a long tradition of supporting small businesses as a cornerstone of the American economy. In 1953, the Small Business Act established the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to “aid, counsel, assist and protect” small businesses. Today, small businesses account for roughly 40–50% of U.S. GDP* and employ nearly half of the workforce, continuing to drive innovation, job creation, and local growth.Despite their importance, access to legal services remains a challenge. For many small business owners and individuals, the legal system can still feel complex, expensive, and out of reach—highlighting a gap between opportunity and access.The segment explores how Rocket Lawyer helps close that gap by combining personalized legal information with seamless access to legal professionals, enabling users to manage contracts and other legal needs more efficiently."We see a future where every small business owner has access to the legal information, advice, and services they need to protect their business and their families," said Paul Hollerbach, CEO of Rocket Lawyer. "AI is accelerating this shift—expanding access and making it easier to get the legal support small businesses need."“Since becoming a Rocket Lawyer customer in 2022, I’ve saved $22,000,” said Lesley Nickus, Founder of Scary Plants Media. “I don’t think I could have built my business if I had to pay for everything upfront.”The need for affordable legal services continues to grow. According to recent research**, one in three small business owners knows another business that experienced a significant legal issue in the past year, underscoring the importance of reliable legal support."Small business owners are the lifeblood of America—creative, smart people starting businesses," said Deborah Holstein, CGO at Rocket Lawyer. "It’s important that legal support evolves because every business owner, no matter their size, needs that protection. People who couldn’t afford an attorney before can now come in, ask a question, get answers, and then be seamlessly connected to the right attorney."By combining technology with legal expertise, Rocket Lawyer continues to expand access to legal services and support economic opportunity across the U.S.About Rocket LawyerFounded in 2008, Rocket Lawyer is a leading legal technology and services company that has helped millions of small businesses, families, and individuals navigate their legal situations at an affordable price. Rocket Copilot is the only AI native solution that seamlessly blends trusted, personalized AI answers and solutions with access to human legal pros—delivering an affordable, unified, all-in-one service.Rocket Lawyer membership provides affordable legal support, enabling individuals and small business owners to confidently address any legal situation. Members access personalized legal information and services through a conversational legal AI experience and can be seamlessly connected with qualified legal professionals for online answers or live consults. When needed, members save on retained legal services fulfilled through Rocket Legal Professional Services, Inc. (RLPS), a Rocket Lawyer subsidiary, as well as on required business filings, trademarks, and tax preparation.Rocket Lawyer prioritizes customer trust and security, with SOC 2 certification and a trust center that highlights additional certifications and security measures. Visit www.rocketlawyer.com to learn more and start your free trial today. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X.*Source: U.S. Small Business Administration, Office of Advocacy, July 23, 2024.**Source: Researchscape, 2026 SMB Survey, conducted Q1/Q2 2026, n=1,102 U.S. adults. Commissioned by Rocket Lawyer.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.