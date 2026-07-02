ThinkBio.Ai® and Cleveland Clinic Sign Co-Development and Know-How License Agreement for AI-Driven Oncology Solutions

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ThinkBio.Ai expanding partnerships in healthcare technology and biopharma

life science technology, healthcare asset management, ai-powered biotech, healthcare analytics, digital health transformation

ThinkBio.Ai expanding partnerships in healthcare technology and biopharma

The ThinkBio.Ai® and Cleveland Clinic Co-Development Partnership combines artificial intelligence, clinical expertise and real-world validation

We are pleased to collaborate with Cleveland Clinic, one of the world’s leading healthcare organizations, to advance the future of AI-enabled oncology care”
— Pradeep Palazhi
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThinkBio.Ai®, a knowledge-driven AI company focused on transforming healthcare and drug development, today announced that it has signed a co-development and know-how license agreement with Cleveland Clinic to jointly develop, validate, and advance AI-driven Point-of-Care Oncology Solutions.

The collaboration brings together ThinkBio.Ai®’s expertise in artificial intelligence and biomedical knowledge systems with Cleveland Clinic’s global clinical expertise in cancer care. The organizations will work together to create, evaluate, and refine certain next-generation oncology solutions designed to support better patient outcomes and improve patient experience at the point of care.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Cleveland Clinic, one of the world’s leading healthcare organizations, to advance the future of AI-enabled oncology care,” said Pradeep Palazhi, Founder and CEO of ThinkBio.Ai®. “At ThinkBio.Ai®, we believe that meaningful healthcare innovation happens when advanced technology is developed alongside clinical experts and validated in real-world environments. This agreement represents an important step in our commitment to building trusted partnerships with leading healthcare institutions, translating AI into tangible patient impact, and expanding our healthcare footprint across the United States.”

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to exploring how artificial intelligence can be responsibly developed and validated to support cancer care. By combining technological expertise with clinical insight, the organizations aim to accelerate the development of solutions that can help improve patient experiences and outcomes throughout the cancer care journey.

Pradeep Palazhi
ThinkBio.Ai Inc
+ +1 909-303-3338
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ThinkBio.Ai® and Cleveland Clinic Sign Co-Development and Know-How License Agreement for AI-Driven Oncology Solutions

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Pradeep Palazhi
ThinkBio.Ai Inc
+ +1 909-303-3338
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ThinkBio.Ai® is a knowledge-driven AI company purpose-built to enable biopharma to achieve a faster, shorter development cycle for bringing drugs to market at scale. We address the preclinical and clinical success of drugs by integrating production-ready proprietary multi-scale biomedical knowledge graphs and foundation models to identify hidden biological signals that can rescue at-risk clinical programs early. By shaping the process of early decision-making, we alter the economics of drug development.

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