Haney Physiotherapy Earns ThreeBestRated® Recognition for Their One-on-One, Patient-Centered Approach to Recovery
Haney Physiotherapy
Unlike conventional setups which manage multiple patients simultaneously, Haney Physiotherapy Clinic takes a different route. Every session is designed to be individual-focused, allowing their physiotherapists to carry out a detailed assessment and identify the root cause of the issue before beginning treatment.
Har Amrit Kahlon stated, “What makes our physiotherapy clinic a different clinic is we book one-on-one treatments so that the physiotherapist who is seeing the patient at that time is only seeing that one specific patient.”
A Focus on Individualized Care
The Haney Physiotherapy team consists of experienced physiotherapists who are trained in advanced techniques. From the very first appointment, their approach is personal which goes beyond just understanding the patients’ symptoms. Starting with a thorough evaluation, followed by targeted therapies, each treatment plan is tailored to align with patients’ conditions, lifestyle, and recovery goals.
The team uses advanced equipment and combines manual therapy, spinal manipulations, functional dry needling, spinal decompression, shockwave therapy, and other techniques to provide lasting results for their patients. Every patient is continuously monitored and treatment plans are adjusted based on patients’ improvement.
Importantly, patient education is treated as a core part of treatment at Haney Physiotherapy. By helping individuals understand their condition and the purpose of each exercise, the team ensures better adherence and more effective outcomes. The team finds it rewarding to help their patients achieve mobility and a pain-free life.
“The most rewarding thing in my job is seeing my patients with their functional independence. When my patient comes to me and says that they are pain free and are able to enjoy their activities in a better way, it gives me happiness and a total satisfaction,” said Arpit Bhatnagar, a therapist at Haney Physiotherapy.
Motivation as a Key to Recovery
Recovery is both physical and mental. The Haney Physiotherapy team understands this and always finds ways to keep their patients motivated throughout the process. By celebrating even small milestones, building a strong relationship with patients, and creating a supportive environment, they strive to help individuals stay encouraged.
“I focus on setting clear, realistic goals so that the patient can see their progress step by step. We celebrate small improvements whether it is reduced pain or better movement, which keep our patients encouraged throughout their treatment program.”
Always Learning and Always Improving
Physiotherapy is a field that never stands still, and neither does the team at Haney Physiotherapy. The team regularly attends workshops, seminars, and certified training programs to stay ahead of emerging techniques. They also read professional journals to stay up-to-date with the latest research. Similarly, they collaborate with their professional networks and discuss case studies within their team to learn from each other. “The combination of continuous learning and practical application ensures that our patients receive, evidence based and up to date care,” Umang Arora.
With its patient-first philosophy, skilled team, and dedication to continuous improvement, Haney Physiotherapy Clinic continues to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those seeking recovery.
A Message to Those Living with Pain
Haney Physiotherapy Clinic encourages individuals not to ignore pain, regardless of its severity. They emphasise that early attention can prevent small pains from becoming long-term problems.
Neha Saraswat shared, “Pain is your body's way of telling you that something really needs attention, and with the right guidance, most conditions can be improved significantly.”
Physiotherapy can help with both recent injuries and chronic concerns. What an individual should do is to take the first step and consult a physiotherapist to achieve faster results. With consistent exercise, the right approach, and patience, individuals can feel a significant difference in their pain and get their life back on track.
“Good news is that you don't need a doctor's referral to see a physiotherapist. You just need to walk into any physiotherapy clinic, and we are here to help you.” To get in touch with the team at Haney Physiotherapy, visit haneyphysiotherapyclinic.com.
Har Amrit Kahlon
Haney Physiotherapy
+1 778-717-6851
haneyphysiotherapyclinic@gmail.com
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ThreeBestRated® 2026 Feature: Har Amrit Kahlon on Injury Recovery & Physiotherapy Care
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