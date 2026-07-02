Prepreg Market to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Demand for Lightweight Composite Materials

Prepreg Market Growing Demand

North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of global revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The increasing adoption of lightweight, high-performance materials across aerospace, automotive, and wind energy industries is fueling strong growth in the global prepreg market . Manufacturers are increasingly turning to prepregs for their superior mechanical properties, enhanced durability, and excellent strength-to-weight ratio, making them an essential material for advanced composite applications.According to a report published by Allied Market Research titled "Prepreg Market by Fiber Type (Carbon, Glass, Aramid), Resin Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastic), Manufacturing Process (Hot-Melt, Solvent Dip), End User Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031," the global prepreg market was valued at $6.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $16.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11471 Key Market Growth Drivers:-The prepreg market is witnessing significant momentum due to the growing need for lightweight and durable composite materials across multiple industries.Some of the major growth factors include:- Rising demand for lightweight materials in aerospace, automotive, and renewable energy sectors.- Increasing deployment of prepregs in wind turbine blades as larger and more efficient turbines become the industry standard.- Continuous advancements in composite manufacturing technologies and automated production processes.- Expanding use of carbon fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRP) in high-performance engineering applications.Despite these positive trends, challenges such as complex manufacturing processes and high production costs continue to restrain market growth. Nevertheless, increasing investments in advanced composite materials are expected to create substantial opportunities throughout the forecast period.Market Dynamics:-Drivers:- Expanding application scope of prepregs across industries- Rising demand from the automotive sector- Improved production control and manufacturing technologies adopted by leading companiesOpportunities:- Growing adoption of lightweight vehicles- Increasing demand for carbon fiber composites- Expanding renewable energy infrastructureChallenges:- High processing and manufacturing costs- Technical complexities associated with prepreg productionSegment Analysis:-Carbon Fiber Segment Leads the Market:- Based on fiber type, the carbon fiber segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominant position through 2031. The segment is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 9.93% during the forecast period.- Carbon fiber prepregs offer exceptional strength, low weight, and excellent fatigue resistance, making them the preferred material for commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and cargo transportation applications.Thermoset Resins Continue to Dominate:- Among resin types, the thermoset segment captured nearly three-fourths of the market share in 2021 and is projected to remain the leading category through 2031 while growing at a CAGR of 9.91%.- Their superior strength-to-weight ratio, dimensional stability, and excellent thermal resistance make thermoset prepregs highly suitable for aerospace, automotive, and industrial applications.Hot-Melt Process Maintains Market Leadership:- By manufacturing process, the hot-melt segment generated nearly three-fourths of the global revenue in 2021 and is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period.- The process eliminates the need for organic solvents, making production more environmentally friendly while reducing drying requirements and improving manufacturing efficiency.Aerospace & Defense Remains the Largest End-Use Industry:- The aerospace and defense segment represented nearly two-fifths of the global prepreg market in 2021 and is expected to remain the largest consumer through 2031.- The industry's continuous pursuit of lightweight structures, fuel efficiency, and enhanced mechanical performance continues to drive the adoption of prepreg composites in aircraft and defense equipment manufacturing.Regional Outlook:- North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of global revenue. The region continues to benefit from robust aerospace manufacturing, technological innovation, and increasing demand for lightweight automotive components.- Meanwhile, Europe is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 10.13%, supported by expanding renewable energy investments, increasing electric vehicle production, and strong sustainability initiatives.Leading Market Players:-Major companies operating in the global prepreg market include:- AXIOM Materials, Inc.- Hexcel Corporation- Gurit- SGL Carbon- Solvay- Teijin Carbon Europe GmbH- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation- Toray Composite Materials America, Inc.- Sunrez Corporation- Isola GroupThese companies continue to strengthen their market presence through product innovation, strategic collaborations, capacity expansions, and investments in advanced composite manufacturing technologies.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/prepreg-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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